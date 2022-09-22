U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,771.25
    -35.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,074.00
    -208.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,572.25
    -137.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.40
    -18.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.30
    -9.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9823
    -0.0020 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3410
    +0.3050 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,446.01
    -498.88 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.50
    -17.37 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,983.62
    -329.51 (-1.21%)
     

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Size Worth USD 1.8 Billion by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

0
Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Battery Grade and others), Application (Polycarbonate, Fuel Additive, Solvent, Lithium Battery, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides and others), End Use (Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Medical, Electronics, Agrochemicals and others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Information by Grade, Application, End Use, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Dimethyl carbonate is a versatile chemical with admirable properties, high solubility, and low toxicity. It is a chemical substance with a pallid look that is combustible and odorless. It has a high level of chemical reactivity. Before, dimethyl carbonate was created by the interaction of methanol with phosgene, but because of phosgene's extreme toxicity, different processes, such as transesterification or copper catalysis, are now used to create the chemical. There are numerous uses for dimethyl carbonate in end-use industries. Due to its advantageous chemical properties, dimethyl carbonate is frequently employed as a solvent in the paint and coatings industry.

The market need for dimethyl carbonate will increase due to the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries. Portable electricity is a feature offered by lithium-ion batteries, which power devices like mobile phones, computers, and tablets. They also provide power for power tools and medical equipment. In the fields of manufacturing, energy storage, mining, and other industries, lithium is regarded as a necessary material. Lithium-ion batteries provide backup power in an emergency when there is a power outage or fluctuation.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5486

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 1.8 Billion

CAGR

6.2% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Grade, Application, End Use, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

High production of polycarbonate

The paints and coating industry, which has more demand for eco-friendly paints

Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders for the dimethyl carbonate market are:

  • Panax Etec (Korea)

  • Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)

  • Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China)

  • Merck KGaA (Germany)

  • Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan)

  • Haike Chemical Group (China)

  • Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Dimethyl carbonate is one of the ideal organic chemicals for usage in various end-use industries due to its non-toxicity, biodegradability, and high solvency. As a result, it is gradually replacing other chemicals such as xylene, benzene, ethyl, and acetone as a solvent, which is considered to be one of the key causes in the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market. Additionally, due to the current development in the building industry, its application in paints and coatings is predicted to fuel the expansion of the dimethyl carbonate market. Acids and phenols are not produced during the manufacture of polycarbonate. As polycarbonate needs increase in the electronics and automotive sectors, more orders are placed, and the demand for DMC products rises.

DMC production is growing daily as it manages the environmentally friendly production of thermoplastics. The DMC market also works to maintain environmental health, a big plus for expanding naturally in the international market. As a result, the paints and coatings business, which has increased demand for eco-friendly paints, is another important driver. Numerous market participants have entered the worldwide dimethyl carbonate market due to the growing demand from these sectors.

Market Restraints:

The requirement for dimethyl carbonate is increasing globally, but the producers are running into some difficulties that are expected to impede the expected expansion. Dimethyl carbonate makers are subject to strict licensing requirements, which makes it difficult for manufacturers to obtain licenses and may ultimately harm growth. During the forecast period, it is also projected that difficulties in implementing cutting-edge technology to create a desirable process environment will hinder the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (163 Pages) on Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dimethyl-carbonate-market-5486

COVID 19 Analysis              

The dimethyl carbonate market is one of the industries being impacted by the continuing epidemic. Due to their inability to supply their goods to all the countries during this shutdown, the important players suffered enormous losses in their businesses. The dimethyl carbonate market vendors have implemented new strategic plans to increase consumer demand, but suddenly things have changed. They launched various changed items in response to COVID-19 consumer needs, which enabled them to accomplish their objective. The major firms have assumed significant responsibility for promoting their market niches and regaining their standing in the international market. The ongoing COVID-19 scourge is negatively impacting the market for dimethyl carbonate. Given that Chinese businesses employ polycarbonate and lithium battery manufacturing extensively, the emerging virus is disrupting supply chains and harming the Chinese economy. In most nations where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, there is a state of lockdown, which has caused manufacturing facilities to stop operating until the virus passes temporarily.

Market Segmentation

By grade, the market consists of battery grade, industrial grade, and pharmaceutical grade. By end use, the market consists of plastic, medical, agrochemicals, paints & coatings, and electronics. The market consists of lithium battery, pharmaceuticals, polycarbonate, solvent, pesticides, and fuel additive by application.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5486

Regional Insights

The increasing demand for polycarbonate in the region's automotive and electronics industries is expected to make Asia-Pacific one of the main forces in the worldwide dimethyl carbonate market. One of the key drivers of the dimethyl carbonate market's expansion in the area is an increase in per capita income. In North America, the demand for DMC significantly increased after it was taken from the VOC list. The projection period is expected to see significant growth in Europe and North America due to the widespread usage of environmentally friendly chemicals as intermediates. Demand for dimethyl carbonate in the region is anticipated to increase throughout the coming years due to the significant increase in the use of polycarbonates in the Asia-Pacific.

Due to a rise in demand for dimethyl carbonate in multiple end applications like cleaning products, adhesives, paints and coatings, pesticides, and lithium-ion batteries in the region, the dimethyl carbonate market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. The spike in demand for coatings and paints from the building industry is expected to lead the demand for dimethyl carbonate in LAMEA to continue growing steadily. As a result, it is projected that the global market for dimethyl carbonate will increase strongly and steadily during the coming years.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5486

Discover more research reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Battery Additives Market: Information by Type (Conductive Additive, Porous Additive, and Nucleating Additive), Application (Li-Ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America) — Forecast till 2030

Alpha-Methylstyrene Market: Information by Purity (<99%, >99%), Application (Resin [acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), Polyester, and Alkyd], Plasticizer, Adhesives, Waxes, Chemical Intermediate, Finishing Agents) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Phase-Transfer Catalyst Market: Information by Type (Ammonium Salts, Phosphonium Salts, Crown Ethers, and Cryptands), Application (Pharmaceuticals [Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients, Drug Formulation], Agrochemicals), and Region — Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Pol

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Dow drops following Fed rate hike decision, consumer sectors among biggest laggards

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets settled on Wednesday following the most recent FOMC meeting and rate hike.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • If the market passes this upcoming test, stocks will be poised to move higher. We’re not there yet.

    Consider all the attention given to a possible “double bottom.” A double bottom occurs when the market forms an initial low, rallies for a while, subsequently falls back to that initial low but doesn’t fall significantly lower, and then begins a major new leg up. The comments about double bottoms made by Robert Edwards and John Magee, authors of the Bible on technical analysis entitled “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends,” are telling.

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.