Dimethyl Ether Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Clean Fuel Due to Rising Environmental Pollution Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dimethyl Ether Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Methanol, Bio-based, Others), By Application (LPG Blending, Aerosol Propellants, Industrial, Others), By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global dimethyl ether will grow impressively during the forecast period.

There will likely be a huge need for dimethyl ether as clean fuel becomes increasingly in demand due to escalating environmental contamination. The market expansion is expected to be augmented by other significant reasons, such as rising greenhouse gas emissions and diminishing oil reserves.

The market is being further stimulated by the extensive use of Dimethyl Ether as an aerosol propellant in producing medicines, paints, coatings, and personal care items, including fragrances and hair, sprays. Additionally, the expanding demand for DME for increased drilling and fracturing efficiency and higher oil recovery is a growth-inducing driver.

Aside from that, the market is dominated by corporate activity, increasing R&D spending, and governmental trade and export laws. The market is growing due to consumer preferences for new technologies that optimize profit. The worldwide dimethyl ether market is therefore expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Rising demand for LPG blending applicability Driving the Market

In the current scenario, one of the world's most pressing issues is global warming. The primary cause of this is fossil fuel use. A large concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere alters the climate cycle, which in turn causes various problems, including pollution and glacier melting, among others.

Modification of the current fuel source is one way to rectify this problem. To reduce harmful emissions, improve combustion, and reduce dependency on LPG, DME is blended with it as a fuel alternative additive. This is projected to boost the future market outlook for dimethyl ether. Governments and regional regulatory bodies should promote the use of renewable energy sources to minimize CO2 emissions.

Story continues

According to the World Energy Council, China, the region's largest coal resource, will have 80.2 thousand MTOE (million tonnes of oil equivalent) in total recoverable coal reserves by 2020, which will assist cut down on imports and fulfill the region's expanding DME demand at reasonable costs.

Increasing Demand from the Automobile sector

The market for dimethyl ether is primarily driven by rising automobile demand. As a result, many companies and manufacturers choose to use higher-quality gasoline in their vehicles. This will consequently create fresh growth opportunities. Dimethyl ether is being used in hybrid automobiles by the automotive industry more and more. The market for dimethyl ether is expected to grow as a result. There has been a sharp rise in demand for both diesel and bio-diesel as a result of a few automakers searching for crossover vehicle options worldwide. The need for dimethyl ether for the production of biofuels will rise as initiatives to fulfill energy demands from sustainable sources obtain support from several national governments. As a consequence, major players in the worldwide dimethyl ether market are anticipated to gain a lot from the biofuel sector.



The value of aromatic ether exports from China in 2021 was estimated to be USD 133,809 thousand, up from USD 124,434 thousand the year before, according to figures from the International Trade Center (Trade map).

Methanol Will Continue to Be a Key Feedstock

The worldwide dimethyl ether market has been divided into methanol, natural gas, coal, bio-based, and others, depending on the raw material used. In the following years, the dimethyl ether market is anticipated to be dominated by the methanol sector. The ease with which DME may be produced using methanol as a raw material is reflected in the strong demand. In addition, it is easy and inexpensive to create DME from methanol. The segment's expansion is being hampered by the pollution from using coal as a raw material to produce DME. DME from natural gas is produced using a costly method.

Report Scope:

In this report, global dimethyl ether market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Dimethyl Ether Market, By Feedstock:

Coal

Natural Gas

Methanol

Bio-based

Others

Dimethyl Ether Market, By Application:

LPG Blending

Aerosol propellants

Industrial

Others

Dimethyl Ether Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Sweden

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook



6. North America Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook



7. Europe Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook



9. South America Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Utilization of Dimethyl Ether in LPG blending increases

11.1.2. Broad applicability and a variety of raw materials

11.1.3. Increasing demand for clean fuel due to rising environmental pollution

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Changes to the current infrastructure

11.2.2. Distribution network deficiencies are impeding the supply chain



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Dimethyl Ether Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Haldor Topsoe Holding A/S

Toyo Engineering Corporation

Oberon Fuels Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Ferrostaal GmbH

Grillo-Werke AG

China Energy Limited

Japan DME Association

PCC SE

Nouryon Holding BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pw1doc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dimethyl-ether-global-market-report-2023-increasing-demand-for-clean-fuel-due-to-rising-environmental-pollution-fuels-growth-301791951.html

SOURCE Research and Markets