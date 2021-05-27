Dimethyl Ether Market to Reach USD 8,755.17 Million by 2028; Pertamina’s Collaboration with Bukit Asam for DME Production to Support Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the dimethyl ether market are Jiutai Energy Group (China), Haldor Topsoe, Oberon fuels (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Toyo Engineering Corporation, Other Key Players

Pune, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dimethyl ether market size is expected to reach USD 8,755.17 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The rising capacity expansion of DME in several countries such as Japan and China will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4,001.89 million in 2020.





COVID-19 Impact :

Diminished Crude Oil Demand to Retard Growth during COVID-19

The reduced demand for crude oil due to fluctuations in prices caused by economic disbalance has drastically inhibited the market's growth amid the global pandemic. The travel restriction and work-from-home culture have dampened the oil demand, thus limiting the market.

Moreover, the disruption in the manufacturing industry has further retarded the consumption of dimethyl ether. The massive drop in barrels per day (BPD) has resulted in massive losses for the global oil industry. However, lifted restrictions in some countries will improve the stature of the market in the forthcoming years. Besides, the stable production and demand for oil will contribute positively to the dimethyl ether market share in the forthcoming years.





List of Top Players Profiled in the Global Dimethyl Ether Market:

Jiutai Energy Group (China)

Haldor Topsoe

Oberon fuels (U.S.)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands)

The Chemours Company (U.S.),

Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

Toyo Engineering Corporation

Other Key Players





Market Segments :

LPG Blending to Hold the Largest Share

Based on application, the market is divided into LPG blending, aerosol propellant, transportation fuel, and others. LPG blending is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The high demand for DME is due to its high energy density. The growing application of DME as an aerosol propellant and as a reagent in the manufacture of common compounds such as dimethyl sulfate and acetic acid will boost the segment’s growth.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa.





Key Driving Factor :

Growing Promotion of DME as Renewable Synthetic Fuel to Aid Dimethyl Ether Market Growth

Topsoe, Mitsubishi, and Total emphasize the promotion of DME as a modern and renewable synthetic fuel, which will aid the expansion of the market. The shift from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to DME because of its combustion properties will incite the market's growth. It is a gas at average temperatures and pressures, but it can be liquefied at a moderate pressure.

The increasing use of this chemical as aerosol, propellant, chemical feedstock, transportation gasoline, and refrigerant can have a tremendous impact on the dimethyl ether industry. The shortage of LPG will fuel demand for DME, thus fostering market growth. These bulk chemicals can also be made from various raw materials, including methanol, wood, and syngas, thus enabling high production to cater to the energy demand.





Regional Insights :

High Production and Consumption of DME to Encourage Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 3,194.2 million in 2020. The growth is attributed to the high consumption and production of DME in China and India. It has been used as an energy source in China, Japan, Korea, Egypt, and Brazil. The increasing generation of DME from many feedstocks, including biogas, agricultural waste, and natural gas, will stimulate growth in the region.

Europe is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period. The development is attributed to the booming automotive industry across European countries. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to several government initiatives to increase the usage of clean household fuel in the countries.





Key Development :

February 2020: Pertamina, Air Products and Chemicals, and PT Bukit Asam made advancements on their project to turn abundant low-calorie coal into a slate of high-value products, including large volumes of DME for blending with LPG through gasification.





