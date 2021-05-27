U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Dimethyl Ether Market to Reach USD 8,755.17 Million by 2028; Pertamina’s Collaboration with Bukit Asam for DME Production to Support Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Top companies covered in the dimethyl ether market are Jiutai Energy Group (China), Haldor Topsoe, Oberon fuels (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Toyo Engineering Corporation, Other Key Players

Pune, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dimethyl ether market size is expected to reach USD 8,755.17 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The rising capacity expansion of DME in several countries such as Japan and China will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4,001.89 million in 2020.


COVID-19 Impact:

Diminished Crude Oil Demand to Retard Growth during COVID-19

The reduced demand for crude oil due to fluctuations in prices caused by economic disbalance has drastically inhibited the market's growth amid the global pandemic. The travel restriction and work-from-home culture have dampened the oil demand, thus limiting the market.

Moreover, the disruption in the manufacturing industry has further retarded the consumption of dimethyl ether. The massive drop in barrels per day (BPD) has resulted in massive losses for the global oil industry. However, lifted restrictions in some countries will improve the stature of the market in the forthcoming years. Besides, the stable production and demand for oil will contribute positively to the dimethyl ether market share in the forthcoming years.


Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dimethyl-ether-market-104309


List of Top Players Profiled in the Global Dimethyl Ether Market:

  • Jiutai Energy Group (China)

  • Haldor Topsoe

  • Oberon fuels (U.S.)

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands)

  • The Chemours Company (U.S.),

  • Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

  • Toyo Engineering Corporation

  • Other Key Players


Market Segments:

LPG Blending to Hold the Largest Share

Based on application, the market is divided into LPG blending, aerosol propellant, transportation fuel, and others. LPG blending is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The high demand for DME is due to its high energy density. The growing application of DME as an aerosol propellant and as a reagent in the manufacture of common compounds such as dimethyl sulfate and acetic acid will boost the segment’s growth.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa.


The report on the dimethyl ether market focuses:

  • Broad analysis of all the segments

  • Informative data with authoritative insights

  • Key market trends

  • Important insights into all emerging developments

  • Regional facts and figures

  • COVID-19 impact


Key Driving Factor:

Growing Promotion of DME as Renewable Synthetic Fuel to Aid Dimethyl Ether Market Growth

Topsoe, Mitsubishi, and Total emphasize the promotion of DME as a modern and renewable synthetic fuel, which will aid the expansion of the market. The shift from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to DME because of its combustion properties will incite the market's growth. It is a gas at average temperatures and pressures, but it can be liquefied at a moderate pressure.

The increasing use of this chemical as aerosol, propellant, chemical feedstock, transportation gasoline, and refrigerant can have a tremendous impact on the dimethyl ether industry. The shortage of LPG will fuel demand for DME, thus fostering market growth. These bulk chemicals can also be made from various raw materials, including methanol, wood, and syngas, thus enabling high production to cater to the energy demand.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dimethyl-ether-market-104309


Regional Insights:

High Production and Consumption of DME to Encourage Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 3,194.2 million in 2020. The growth is attributed to the high consumption and production of DME in China and India. It has been used as an energy source in China, Japan, Korea, Egypt, and Brazil. The increasing generation of DME from many feedstocks, including biogas, agricultural waste, and natural gas, will stimulate growth in the region.

Europe is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period. The development is attributed to the booming automotive industry across European countries. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to several government initiatives to increase the usage of clean household fuel in the countries.


Key Development:

February 2020: Pertamina, Air Products and Chemicals, and PT Bukit Asam made advancements on their project to turn abundant low-calorie coal into a slate of high-value products, including large volumes of DME for blending with LPG through gasification.


Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/dimethyl-ether-market-104309


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dimethyl Ether Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Dimethyl Ether Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Application (Volume/Value)

        • LPG Blending

        • Aerosol Propellant

        • Transportation Fuel

        • Others

      • By Region (Volume/Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dimethyl-ether-market-104309


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Paraxylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phthalic Acid, Terephthalic Acid, Dimethyl Terephthalate, Others), By Application (Textile, Food Packaging, Electronics, Beverage Bottling, Construction, Others) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Industrial Grade (?99%), Reagent Grade (99.1% - 99.8%), Battery Grade (?99.9%)), By Application (Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Paints & Dyes, Electronics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Methanol Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass & Renewables), By Derivative (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, DME, Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel, MTO/MTP, Solvent, and Others), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


