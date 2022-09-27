U.S. markets closed

Dimitra Incorporated Releases Dimitra Token, Raises $6.5M to Accelerate Growth of Connected Farmer Platform

Dimitra
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / While many government agencies and big corporations talk about the fight to end world hunger, there is one tech firm that is turning those dreams into a stunning reality. Dimitra Incorporated, already with partnerships in 14 countries with cooperatives representing over 20 million farms worldwide, has taken one more step toward revolutionizing agriculture and ending world hunger. Their recent release of the Dimitra Token generated $6.5M in 2021, serving as a catalyst to accelerate the growth of their groundbreaking Connected Farmer platform.

Dimitra, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture
Dimitra, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture

Released as an ERC-20 based utility token and launched on the Ethereum network, the Dimitra Token (DMTR) is designed to connect seamlessly within the Dimitra Platform. The token offers a simple stake process through the Dimitra website, and because its valuation grows over time, it incentivizes farmer participation. As a result, Dimitra is rapidly accelerating its growth as the global leader in data-driven farming, creating a system that increases yield, reduces costs, and mitigates risk for smallholder farmers around the world.

Dimitra's Connected Farmer platform is designed to help small farmers record their farming activities, develop and generate detailed reports, and receive insights that will empower them to make better decisions. By integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, satellite, and drones, the Connected Farmer platform delivers valuable data that leads to successful action steps, improving farming operations across both financial and sustainability metrics.

The Connected Farmer platform is already yielding incredible results in countries around the globe, and with the release of the Dimitra Token, the tech firm is poised to reach unprecedented heights in the coming months - ultimately planning to partner with 100M farms by 2025. The token is used within the Dimitra ecosystem, and all transactions are safe and secure - verifiable through Etherscan and the Ethereum blockchain.

About Dimitra

Dimitra has gained a global reputation as a leader in AgTech solutions, partnering with national governments, farmer associations, NGOs, and development banks. By creating "Smart Farming" solutions, they have created actionable steps to enhance food security through sustainable agriculture while driving economic growth and development for local farmers and countries. It is part of their mission to "Think Local, Act Global," a policy that brings unprecedented economic prosperity to small and medium-sized farmers - which in turn spurs growth in local communities, cities, and nations.

By focusing on supporting smallholder farmers with innovative technological solutions, Dimitra is addressing larger, seemingly impossible goals: ending world hunger, creating sustainable farming practices, fighting climate change, and growing national economies around the globe. With smallholder farmers representing nearly 570 million farms in the world and producing over 70% of the world's produce, this bold step forward for Dimitra promises to have an impact on a global scale.

As they continue to grow their platform, Dimitra is being joined by some of the largest names in the AgTech space. They recently announced a $20M capital commitment by GEM Digital Limited, allowing Dimitra to further develop their platform, increase user-adoption, and expand the utility of the Dimitra Ecosystem.

To learn more about the Dimitra Token as well as the Connected Farmer platform, visit www.dimitra.io.

Dimitra, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture
Dimitra, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture

Media Details
Website URL: www.dimitra.io
Company Name: Dimitra Incorporated
Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com
Country: USA

SOURCE: Dimitra Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717548/Dimitra-Incorporated-Releases-Dimitra-Token-Raises-65M-to-Accelerate-Growth-of-Connected-Farmer-Platform

