Dimmitt native named Lubbock market president for Vista Bank

A new Vista Bank leader for the Lubbock market has been named, the company announced this week.

Paul Dannevik, a Dimmitt native and Texas Tech alum, is now the Lubbock market president for Vista Bank, which includes the company's operations center and three banking centers. Dannevik focuses on commercial, industrial, mortgage and real estate banking, and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Lubbock National Bank.

Dannevik also serves as board director for the Ronald McDonald House of the South Plains, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Lubbock Economic Housing Authority, and Covenant Foundation Finance Committee.

"Having watched the trajectory of Vista Bank over the last decade, from where they were then to what the team has built today, a $2 billion enterprise with a new location in Palm Beach, Florida was certainly compelling,” Dannevik said. "Well-capitalized and coming off the strongest year in the Bank’s 111-year history, it is clear that Vista Bank is well-positioned to serve even more West Texas entrepreneurs. I'm humbled that John (Seinmetz, CEO) trusts me to lead that effort, and I'm eager to make it happen."

Brian Pierce, the former market president, moved up to the Executive Vice President of Corporate Lending position, which will have him working on the corporate expansion.

“I am incredibly thankful for the entire Pierce family and truly appreciate Brian’s leadership over the years,” added Vista Bank CEO John D. Steinmetz. “I congratulate Brian on his new role and look forward to working with him as we further expand the Vista footprint. Respected by community leaders and his fellow bankers across the region, I am confident Paul will play an integral role as we continue investing in West Texas and supporting Lubbock’s strong growth trajectory. I’m proud to welcome him to the Vista family and excited for what’s ahead.”

