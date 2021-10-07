U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,412.01
    +48.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,789.11
    +372.12 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,675.04
    +173.13 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,214.96
    -13.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -0.58 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    -9.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0300 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4650
    +0.0510 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,166.02
    -47.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.79
    -3.96 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.79
    +71.92 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jamie Dimon: 'We should get rid of this debt ceiling'

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a meeting with President Biden and other CEOs on Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Chief Jamie Dimon warned that Congress failing to raise the debt ceiling would unleash calamity across the U.S. economy and lobbied to scrap the the statutory deficit limit altogether.

Listing out five points in response to a question from the president, Dimon bluntly stated: "We should get rid of this debt ceiling."

"Number one, it is really a morality point: We all teach our children that we are supposed to meet obligations and I don't think the nation should be any different. Number two, we should never even get this close — there are huge economic costs already being borne... [and] it's already affecting the stock market," Dimon said, and "number three, we should get rid of this debt ceiling — we don't need to have this kind of brinksmanship every couple of years."

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon looks on during the inauguration the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in Paris, France June 29, 2021. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon looks on during the inauguration the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in Paris, France June 29, 2021. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

A recession could be on the cards, Dimon warns

The debt ceiling is an administrative measure imposed by Congress, first enacted in 1917, that was meant to provide flexibility to the process of the federal government's borrowing. 

The limit has been set at $28.4 trillion since August 1st, 2021.

When the U.S. hits the debt limit, the federal government cannot increase the level of outstanding debt ,and can only use cash on hand and spend incoming revenues. This means it may have to suspend investments, reducing the amount of outstanding Treasury securities, among other pullback measures.

"An actual default ... would be unprecedented," Dimon said on the Wednesday call. "The things we know that it would do are very bad ... the effects would be cascading, so day one would be bad, but the cascading effects and the ensuing weeks could go anywhere from a recession to a complete catastrophe for the global economy. And I don't know why anyone would take a chance like that."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also joined the meeting on Wednesday, recently similar language in describing the urgency for Congress to act to raise the current debt ceiling —as well as explaining the inherent problem of having a debt ceiling in the first place.

US President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) listen during a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to address the debt limit, on October 6, 2021, in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) listen during a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to address the debt limit, on October 6, 2021, in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

"I believe when Congress legislates expenditures and puts in place tax policy that determines taxes, those are the crucial decisions Congress is making," Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee on September 28. "And if to finance those spending and tax decisions it's necessary to issue additional debt, I believe it's very destructive to put the president and myself, the Treasury secretary, in a situation where we might be unable to pay the bills that result from those past decisions."

Yellen added that a default could disrupt the market for U.S. Treasuries, seen as one of the most liquid markets in the world, which "would be a financial crisis and a calamity."

On Wednesday, Dimon noted that "American Treasury is the bedrock," adding that the nation's credibility is at stake with this debt ceiling issue.

"Trust in America and the U.S. dollar ... is critical to the world economy and eventually ... world peace," Dimon said. "This is a time when we should show American competence and not American incompetence."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also stressed similar points on September 22.

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks advance as debt ceiling deadline fears abate

    Stocks advanced Thursday, with investors cheering developments in Washington as lawmakers neared an agreement that would temporarily avert a government default by mid-month.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoARK is closing its New York office permane

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • AT&T Strikes Fiber Optic Network Deal with Frontier Communications

    Telecommunications major AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it has partnered with a fellow telecommunications company, Frontier Communications, to provide fiber-optic connectivity to enterprises that do not use services provided by AT&T. Notably, multi-year strategic agreements for the deployment of AT&T’s 5G mobility network were also signed between the companies. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $27.33 in extended trade on Wednesday. By developing addition

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • The bull case forming for Bitcoin

    Ollie Leech, CoinDesk Learn Editor, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the positive news driving Bitcoin's price higher.&nbsp;

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Warren Buffett’s folksy investing advice is just what you need in this unfriendly stock market

    Individual investors are back. Facing such turmoil, individual investors are eager for guidance. There are few better sources than Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK) (BRK) Warren Buffett, renowned for a matchless investment record across six volatile decades as well as for his savvy, accessible advice for investors.