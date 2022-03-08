U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.72
    +5.32 (+4.46%)
     

  • Gold

    2,057.30
    +61.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.87
    +1.15 (+4.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3102
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6670
    +0.3580 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,503.50
    +671.01 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.99
    +2.49 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Dinant Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Success In Promoting Gender Equality & Protecting Environment

Corporacion Dinant
·4 min read

Honduran Company Publishes First Sustainability Report Using GRI Standards

Dinant Female Security Guard

March 2022
March 2022

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinant is proud to announce the publication of its first Sustainability Report to use Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards to measure the economic, social and environmental impact of the Company’s operations. The report shows success on all fronts and demonstrates Dinant’s alignment with many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Miguel Mauricio Facusse, Dinant’s Executive President, said, “Dinant’s operations are at a scale where we can drive transformative change in many parts of the country. We are aware of the important role we must play to help tackle climate change, defend human rights, promote gender equality, and contribute to overall social well-being. That is why we are giving serious consideration to the impact we have on the economy, society and the environment. I’m delighted to report that we are maintaining very high standards on all fronts, while making progress on several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Dinant’s Sustainability Report for the period 2019-20 catalogues many highlights, including:

  • Dinant is an Engaged Member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, an internationally accepted benchmark that strictly governs how organizations vet, recruit and train security men and women. Dinant was the first Honduran company to join the Voluntary Principles, and the first agrobusiness in the world to be accepted.

  • Dinant’s high-tech biogas recovery unit at its oil extraction mill in the Aguán uses biomass from the waste of the palm fruit to produce clean energy that is returned to the facility and steam that is used to power the boilers. This facility has generated over 121 million m³ of biogas since 2008, reducing the use of fossil fuels by nearly 10 million gallons.

  • Dinant protects many thousands of hectares of tropical rainforest at two Wildlife Conservation Centers in Honduras, and manages breeding, rearing and release programs of endangered indigenous species, including jaguar, tapir, red macaw and green iguana.

  • Dinant’s palm oil extraction mills and plantations in the Lean and Aguán regions of Honduras have been awarded two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of raw materials and products, the traceability of the supply chain, and control of greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Since 2007, Dinant has financed the employment of 12 elementary and high school teachers in the Lean and Aguán valleys, providing direct education (as well as infrastructure improvements) that benefit more than 300 children per year and over 3,900 children since the program began.

  • Dinant is a founding partner of the Honduras Food Bank, and has donated more than 26,000 kgs of food to help support vulnerable people throughout the country.

With consumer demand growing across a range of its products, Dinant has worked hard to expand production capacity while reducing its environmental impact, generating more jobs for Hondurans, supporting an increasing number of independent suppliers, and continuing to meet stringent national and international quality standards.

Roger Pineda Pinel, Dinant’s Director of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, commented, “We have achieved a great deal as we strive to make our business as sustainable as possible, but we know there is a lot more to do to enhance the transparency of our reporting while ensuring that the impact of our operations along the entire supply chain – from the production of raw materials through delivering the final products – is constantly improving. This is a good start, but we look forward to doing even better next year.”

For full details of these and other initiatives – including water and waste management, emissions controls, sustainable packaging, equal opportunities for all employees and applicants, and community engagement – read Dinant’s Sustainable Report 2019-20 in English here:

https://www.dinant.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Sustainabilty-Report-2019-2020.pdf

And in Spanish here:

https://www.dinant.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Reporte-de-Sostenibilidad-2019-2020.pdf

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant’s products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. Its operations directly employ 7,600 people – who in turn support approximately 22,000 family members – as well as many thousands of contractors, vendors and suppliers.

The GRI Standards enable organizations to understand and report on their impacts on the economy, environment and people in a comparable and credible way, thereby increasing transparency on their contribution to sustainable development.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals call for improvements in a range areas, including health and education, reduced inequality, and tackling climate change.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

*** END ***

Attachment

CONTACT: Roger Pineda Pinel Corporacion Dinant +504 2239-8271 roger.pineda@dinant.com


Recommended Stories

  • Poland to give MiG-29 jets to US for expected donation to Ukraine

    Poles are believed to have 28 Soviet-era fighters which they hope the US will replace with newer American planes Two Polish air force Russian-made Mig G-29s fly above and below two Polish air force US-made F-16 fighter jets in Radom, Poland. Photograph: Alik Kęplicz/AP Poland has said it will hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, which is then expected to donate them to Ukraine amid intelligence agency warnings that Vladimir Putin is about to “double down” in his invasion. The Polish fore

  • Why Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, and ReneSola Stocks Popped Today

    With the conditions pressing oil prices higher showing no signs of easing, investors are jumping on solar stocks.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged 15.6% in February

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock's rebound in February may have led investors to expect better days ahead, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet. The crash in growth stocks and the stalling of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill that proposed billion of dollars in incentives on renewable energy hit Plug Power shares hard earlier this year. Although Plug Power guided for $900 million to $925 million in revenue in 2022 and reiterated its 2025 outlook of $3 billion in sales and 17% in operating margin, the market expected even more.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are getting a 5.3% lift. Fuel cell play Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up an equal 5.3%, while rival fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is gaining 8%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of solar stocks, and fuel cell stocks?

  • Environmental groups: U.S. Steel fines are a 'significant step forward'

    ACHD late last week released a study of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) emissions over state limits captured by the LIberty Monitoring Site in the Mon Valley between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 1, 2022.

  • California pilot program turns GM's EVs into roving battery packs

    This summer, General Motors and PG&E will team up for a pilot program using the automaker's electric vehicles as roving battery packs for the state's power grid.

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

    The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean energy faster under the plans, which national governments will be largely responsible for implementing. The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has triggered an overhaul of the 27-country EU's energy priorities as Brussels seeks to wrest countries free from depending on Russia, which supplies around 40% of the bloc's natural gas.

  • As oil prices soar, energy execs want security, alternatives to Russia

    (Reuters) -Oil-and-gas leaders advocated at an industry conference on Monday for a combination of more fossil fuel production and renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on places like Russia as oil prices soared following that nation's invasion of Ukraine. The CERAWeek energy conference opened in Houston on a day when global crude prices reached levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Buyers are shunning Russian exports of crude and fuel, creating what could be the biggest disruption in global energy supply in decades.

  • Carbon Credit ETFs Nosedive Amid Russia Tensions

    Fears of a recession in Europe have sent the funds down by more than 25%.

  • SNC-Lavalin to provide flood modeling and mapping services for Texas' first state flood plan

    SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $10 million USD, three-year contract to help the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) develop and update flood risk maps to support the implementation of the first state flood plan. Under the contract, the Company will produce statewide base level engineering (BLE) work, supporting flood hazard mapping and planning activities t

  • Yellowstone wolverine sighting astounds tourists. How common are they in Idaho?

    One was spotted on camera at a gas station near the Boise Airport, according to Fish and Game reports.

  • LanzaTech to go public in $2.2B SPAC deal

    LanzaTech, a Chicago cleantech firm that turns carbon waste into sustainable chemicals, is going public in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. LanzaTech announced Tuesday that it's merging with blank-check firm AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI) in a deal that values the business at $2.2 billion, the company said. Founded in 2005 and led by CEO Jennifer Holmgren, LanzaTech has developed carbon recycling technology that converts carbon waste into sustainable fuels and chemicals.

  • Airbus strikes deal with Australia's Fortescue as airlines seek hydrogen boost

    European planemaker Airbus chose the Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's hydrogen unit to help it reduce CO2 emissions from flying, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) said in a statement on Tuesday. FFI's chairman, Australian magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, has built most of his wealth in the highly emitting iron ore mining sector, but recently became one of business world's most outspoken advocates for fighting climate change. "The time is now for a green revolution in the aviation industry," he was cited as saying.

  • US officials reverse course on pesticide's harm to wildlife

    U.S. wildlife officials have reversed their previous finding that a widely used and highly toxic pesticide could jeopardize dozens of plants and animals with extinction, after receiving pledges from chemical manufacturers that they will change product labels for malathion so that it’s used more carefully by consumers. Federal regulations for malathion have been under review in response to longstanding complaints that the pesticide used to control mosquitoes, grasshoppers and other insects also kills many protected plants and animals. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined in a draft finding last April that malathion could threaten the continued existence of 78 imperiled species and cause lesser harm to many more.

  • This Is the Life! Rescue Bear Relaxes on Tire Swing at New York Sanctuary

    A rescue bear enjoyed some downtime as she swung on a giant tire swing at a New York sanctuary recently.Footage posted to YouTube on March 1 shows a bear named Amy, a resident at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, lounging around on the swing, and switching sides to get more comfortable.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • Scientists: Asian spider could spread to much of East Coast

    Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast. The Joro spider's golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021, unnerving some residents. The spider was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast.

  • Analyst Report: First Solar Inc

    First Solar designs, develops, manufactures and markets a line of thin-film semiconductor photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules that convert sunlight into electricity. The company's products, based on cadmium telluride technology, are used to provide environmentally friendly electric power. The company also sells PV solar systems, and provides operations and maintenance services. The company has 6,600 employees.

  • Harvesters of valuable baby eels hope for a stable 2022

    The industry that harvests one of the most valuable fish species in the United States is hoping for a more stable year in 2022 after two years of volatile price swings. Fishermen in Maine harvest baby eels, called elvers. The elvers are sometimes worth more than $2,000 per pound because they are vitally important for Asian aquaculture companies.