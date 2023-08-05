Dine in with a new taste and save $250 with Green Chef meal kits

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With summer winding down and fall around the corner, it could be time to try something new. After a season of backyard barbecues and dinners out on the town, the coming season calls for cozy nights indoors with a home-cooked meal. If you want to make cooking at home a little easier, Green Chef can bring delicious meal kits to your front door and help you get them ready with ease.

Green Chef meal kit delivery service

Save $250 on your first five boxes of Green Chef meal kits

Save $250 on five Green Chef meal kits

If you're new to this best-selling meal kit delivery service, you're in luck: Fresh faces can save big on their first five boxes for a limited time. When you subscribe to Green Chef today, you'll enjoy $62.40 off the first box, $20.78 off the second and third boxes, $17.67 off the fourth box and $12.47 off the fifth box. That means you can save as much as $250 across your first five deliveries when you sign up now.

➤Ring security cameras: Save big while securing your home with these Best Buy deals on Ring cameras

Choose from a variety of well-balanced meal plans that fit your lifestyle and dietary needs, including Keto + Paleo, Mediterranean, vegan and gluten-free options. To personalize your box, just select whether you want to feed two, four or six people per recipe and whether you want two, three or four recipes a week.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

When we tested Green Chef, we were impressed with the meal kit service's commitment to organic and ethically sourced ingredients. No matter what meals you choose, Green Chef promises they contain USDA-certified ingredients from suppliers that undergo annual compliance inspections and maintain a strict list of approved ingredients. Those ingredients also come prepared and ready to cook—in testing the garlic came pre-minced and the carrots were already chopped, so most plates were ready in 30 minutes and we only had a handful of dishes to clean.

Story continues

➤Amazon deal: Save 49% on our favorite garden hose at Amazon before summer winds down

Bottom line, Green Chef is one of the best meal kits you can find and right now you can try it out without draining your wallet—check it out for yourself to make healthy eating routines easier than ever this year.

Sign up for Green Chef

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Green Chef deal: Save $250 on your first five meal kit boxes now