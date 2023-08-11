Dingy white shoes? Here’s how easily clean white shoes at home.

Whether it's a sleek leather sneaker or canvas slip-on, white shoes are a wardrobe staple. But keeping them pristine can be a challenge.

Scuffs, stains, dirt and discoloration are inevitable when it comes to white shoes. They're definitely high maintenance. But don't let your frustrations prompt you to toss them. With a few simple and effective cleaning techniques and household tools, you can breathe new life into those dingy white shoes and restore that fresh-out-of-the-box look. Here’s how to easily clean white shoes at home with all of the tips and tricks you’ll need to get them white than white again.

How to clean white shoes at home

Begin by using a damp rag to remove all loose dirt and debris from the shoes.

Make a paste out of baking soda and water and gently apply it to the soles of the shoes.

Use a toothbrush or shoe brush to clean the soles with the paste.

For stubborn areas or set-in marks on the soles, use a magic eraser for efficient cleaning.

Remove the laces and soak in soapy water to eliminate dirt and stains. After cleaning, rinse thoroughly.

When cleaning the outside of sneakers made of mixed materials, opt for spot cleaning to preserve the integrity of the material. Use a solution of Castile or mild soap mixed with water, and gently scrub the outside of the shoe with a clean rag.

Use a toothbrush to clean tough stains or hard-to-reach areas on the outside of the shoe.

Once the cleaning process is complete, wipe the shoes with a clean, wet rag to eliminate any remaining dirt, debris, or cleaning solution.

More white shoe cleaning tips and tricks

Toothpaste: Apply non-gel white toothpaste to scuffs and stains, scrub gently, and wipe off for a quick fix.

Cornstarch: For oily stains on the outside of shoes, sprinkle cornstarch on the affected area, let it sit for a few hours to absorb oil, then simply brush it off.

Hydrogen peroxide: A mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda can work wonders to brighten the soles of white shoes.

Vinegar: If the outside of your white shoes is composed of fabric, a soak in a diluted vinegar solution can help remove stains.

Baby wipes: For a quick, on-the-go fix, baby wipes can quickly remove dirt and stains from white shoes and help prevent stains from setting.

Nail polish remover: Use a small amount of nail polish remover on a cotton ball to erase scuffs.

Lemon: Rub a lemon half on stains and let shoes dry in the sun for natural whitening.

