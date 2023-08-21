Dining at the Crystal Barn was a decidedly deluxe experience in an old Pittsford barn

The Crystal Barn was an upscale restaurant in an old Pittsford barn where fine food was served amid chandeliers and farm tools.

The restaurant was part of the Tobey Village complex on Clover Street at Jefferson Road. The rustic atmosphere was authentic, as the barn was the center of a working farm for more than half a century before it was renovated into the Crystal Barn.

Crystal Barn known as 'delightful and sophisticated'

The menu was decidedly deluxe, and the Crystal Barn became a member of the prestigious Society of Rochester Landmark Restaurants. Many special events were held there, including one of the first fundraisers for Hunter’s Hope, a foundation started by Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and his wife, Jill.

Feb. 20, 2001: A chandelier lights up the main dining hall at the Crystal Barn restaurant in Pittsford.

The Crystal Barn opened in 1980 under Douglas and Sharon McGraw. A Pat Dougherty review in "Upstate" that year noted the original cedar beams and chandeliers that were attached to pulleys hung from the high-peaked ceiling.

“I found it delightful and sophisticated,” Dougherty wrote. The chandeliers set the tone of the décor, she wrote, and “With tiny lights, they glitter and sparkle like the Christmas tree of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

The seating areas could accommodate more than 300 patrons and included a Greenhouse Lounge and a balcony overlooking the bar. The Crystal Barn Pub followed soon after and was accented by a stone fireplace and an authentic, running water wheel. The pub’s grand opening included music by the Gap Mangione Trio.

May 5, 2008: The game plate at the Crystal Barn restaurant in Pittsford.

The cuisine included steaks, ribs, seafood and specialties such as Beef Wellington and Sole Wellington along with, at times, unusual offerings such as antelope medallions and filet of dolphin. Doug McGraw was quoted in a "Democrat and Chronicle"story saying, “The menu goes more with the ‘crystal’ than the ‘barn.’”

Customers posted memories on Facebook of attending high school proms, wedding receptions and bridal showers at the Crystal Barn. Moms got free orchid corsages on Mother’s Day. Janelle Biggs of Geneva wrote, “When you went there, you knew that you were going someplace special.”

Crystal Barn was host to several Buffalo Bills

By the mid-1980s the Crystal Barn was offering to-go orders, a lunch buffet and smaller-option portions at dinner. George and Katherine Gerakos took over the restaurant in 1987 and added some culinary nods from their native Greece. They also hosted several “cigar dinners,” including a “celebrity cigar smoker” with a Bills player, an “Election Day 2000 Cigar Dinner,” and a “St. Patrick’s Day Smoker Cigar Dinner.”

One of those events — a Charity Cigar Dinner — was held in 1997 to raise money for the Kellys’ Hunter’s Hope Foundation to fund research into Krabbe disease, which afflicted their son, Hunter. He had been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition shortly after he was born that year, and news clips said the Crystal Barn event was among the first such fundraisers. (Hunter Kelly died in 2005.)

Jim Kelly was “clearly the evening’s star” at the dinner, Ellen Rosen wrote in the"Democrat and Chronicle", and former teammate Thurman Thomas also attended. Other celebrities who visited the Crystal Barn include George Stephanopoulos, the White House senior adviser during the Bill Clinton administration, who attended a benefit luncheon in 1994.

Karen Miltner wrote in a 2001 "Democrat and Chronicle" story that the majority of the clientele at Crystal Barn were out-of-town business people. The food wasn’t cheap — Miltner reported that the bill for two when she dined there came to $134 (that would be about $230 in 2023). But the luxuriousness and the quality kept the place hopping.

Two former employees posted memories on Facebook.

Tina V. Sherwood of Hingham, Massachusetts, wrote that she was a waitress at the Crystal Barn for a year. “Plagued by waitressing nightmares (my station goes on forever and people keep coming) and never waitressed again!” she posted.

May 5, 2008: The main dining room at Crystal Barn restaurant.

Sherwood also wrote that she learned a lot working at the Crystal Barn.

Debbie Wuerges of Rochester wrote that she worked at Crystal Barn over two stretches totaling about 10 years. “We had some crazy busy holidays. … Lots of great friendships came from that place.”

Crystal Barns lost its luster

Financial workshops and benefits were held at Crystal Barn in the early 2000s. The menu was revamped in 2005 to include more casual choices (such as duck quesadilla and Cajun-style clams).

And then, in 2010, the Crystal Barn closed its doors for good, filing for bankruptcy amid debts of reportedly more than half a million dollars.

Other restaurants later moved into the site but nothing has thrived like the original. The Crystal Barn is gone, but it still sparkles in the memories created there.

