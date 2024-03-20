'Dinner on the Bridge' offers a monthly chance to enjoy an elegant meal

A rarebit with Beemster cheese, bacon jam and arugula was one course served at the January Dinner on the Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

EVANSVILLE – Usually, the kitchen staff at the Old National Events Plaza is making food for banquets and special events, but once a month, the public can take advantage of their culinary expertise and a gorgeous location at a Dinner on the Bridge.

These elegant, five-course dinners with wine pairings take place on the glass-walled Sky Bridge over Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, each with its own theme and decorations enhanced by the lights of Downtown.

Sous chef Scott Mangold is the menu architect. Mangold grew up in Evansville and had a stint in Bloomington, Indiana, working at restaurants including Kilroy’s, before deciding on a career as a chef.

He attended Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina, for culinary arts, then moved from Scottsdale, Arizona, to Panama City Beach, Florida and then to Denver, Colorado, before coming back to Evansville in the early 2000s. Locally, he worked at the Red Geranium, Firefly Grill, and for SMG at the Centre among other places.

A more recent years-long stint in Denver ended when he and his family came down with COVID and realized how far away they were from relatives and the people and things that meant most to them and decided to return to Evansville.

“When I’m planning a Dinner on the Bridge, either I’ll come up with dishes I want to do and our food and beverage director Brittany Schouse will find wines to wines to pair with them, or she’ll give me wines she wants to feature and I’ll research them and come up with dishes to match,” he said.

Sous Chef Scott Mangold prepares a vinaigrette for an arugula salad before the January Dinner on the Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Most of the menus are seasonal, and the cost of the dinners may vary depending on wines and ingredients. The March Dinner on the Bridge will happen on March 23, and feature sunny spring dishes paired with Kendall-Jackson white wines. Tickets are $99. On the menu will be:

Fried calamari with mango melon salsa pared with Vintner’s Reserve Pinot Gris

Lemon ricotta ravioli with grilled chicken and basil paired with an unoaked Chardonnay

A crab cake with yellow pepper and pineapple beurre blanc paired with Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Oven-roasted herbed pork chop with potatoes and charred red pepper alfredo sauce paired with Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay

Thai Mango Sticky Rice paired with Riesling

The April Dinner on the Bridge will be a new theme, celebrating a honey-inspired dinner paired with meads. It will happen on Thursday, April 18 and cost $75 per person. Dishes will include:

Baked feta cheese with honeycomb

Pistachio and bee pollen salad with tomato jam stuffed phyllo pastry and honey vinaigrette

Asian-style pork tenderloin with bok choy

Honey-glazed salmon on a bacon-honey-corn fritter

Honey cake with vanilla ice cream.

An appetizer of battered lobster with watermelon and truffle pearls was served at the January Dinner on the Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Other public dining events coming up at the Old National Events Plaza include an Easter brunch on Sunday, March 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with breakfast dishes, omelet and waffle stations, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, a lamb carving station, fried chicken and much more including a kids’ buffet. Tickets are $45, and bottomless bloody marys and mimosas may be added for $10.

Old National Events Plaza Dinner on the Bridge

Location: 715 Locust St.

Phone: 812-435-5770.

Next dinner: Saturday, March 23, 7-9 p.m.

To stay current with Old National Events Plaza dining opportunities, follow SAVOR Evansville on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Dinner on the Bridge at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville