A ‘dino-mite’ experience: Tea-Rex opens second location serving traditional Asian drinks, food

The owners of Tea-Rex of Lafayette recently opened their second location, bringing with it traditional Asian drinks and food and, more importantly, success.

Owners Duy Le and wife Jennie Vo opened their first Tea Rex, at 120 Curran Ln., Suite B, in 2019. Their 2920 Johnston St. location officially opened its doors March 2 and brings some of Le’s favorite drinks and foods to the area.

At Tea-Rex’s newest restaurant, they are serving Boba teas and Korean corn dogs. Owner Duy Le realized how popular the drinks were in cities around the country.

“Tea-Rex is a Boba Tea store,” Le said. “We sell Boba tea, smoothies, fruit tea, Asian street food and Korean corn dogs.”

The Tea-Rex restaurants got their names after Le’s family came up with it. He said it was easy to say and remember.

“And it has the word ‘tea’ in it, which is what we sell.” Le said.

A native of Vietnam, Le found himself Fitchburg, Mass., in 2004, before moving to Houston and eventually Lafayette, where he graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in petroleum engineering.

Through his journey to the Hub City, Le found himself all over the United States and noticed that Boba tea was a popular drink in places like Chinatown in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston.

“But most Boba tea stores are in Chinatown or areas with Asians as the majority population,” he said. “So I came up with a question: Why not bring this delicious drink outside Asian communities?”

Boba traditionally is made of tea, milk, water, sugar and tapioca pearls, Le said. The first Tea -Rex became a success, with 90% of his customers being Americans.

But it isn’t just tea. In Jan. of 2023, Le began selling Korean Corn Dogs. It was another hit. Le said he increased the size of his Korean Corn Dogs by 30%. His dogs are longer than the traditional Korean Corn Dog sold everywhere else in the United States.

“So I make it taste better,” Le said. “Because it's 30% bigger, but it keeps the price the same as everywhere else.”

Le said he always wanted to open another location closer to Cajun Field, because it's so close to the hospital and schools in the area. The newest Tea-Rex, not counting the counters, the rest of the store including decoration, plumbing and electrical were built by Le himself, his dad and his wife.

“We put every single nail on the wall, every light on the ceiling and cut and glued every single petal together to make the flower,” Le said.

Le said he has plans to open a third location on Johnston Street, toward Maurice, near the corner of Johnston and West Broussard Road on his own land. He said he envisions building a container-style Boba shop, with two stories and drive thru.

It will start at the end of this year and will be open in 2025. But something even bigger may be happening soon for Le and Tea-Rex.

“I am working to start a franchise, because there are many people asking me to do franchising.” Le said. “I think I will be able to offer franchising at the end of 2024.”

