Dinocrates Group Ranks No. 1195 on 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 405 Percent

Listing Marks Period of Major Growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced that it ranks 1195 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company, which has a growth rate of 405 percent, has grown dramatically during the past few years.



The prestigious Inc. 5000 list ranks the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a major milestone for Dinocrates Group as we continue to expand our capabilities and our customer base,” said Dinocrates Group CEO Tom Prokop. “This recognition shows that our strategy of providing high-quality services while investing in our employees and our partners is paying off.”

Dinocrates Group and its subsidiary, GMSI, have made several new executive appointments and added new office locations to accommodate major growth during the last year.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s companies proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.

The complete Inc. 5000 results, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates Group is an innovative capabilities-based company headquartered in Rockville, Md., providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale. https://dinocrates.com/

