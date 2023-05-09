Dinova Introduces Healthy Business Dining Guide

The new online resource highlights healthy menu options at Dinova partner restaurants.

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, has released the 2023 Healthy Dining Guide. Designed to help diet-conscious business people make informed choices during travel or meetings, the mobile-friendly guide spotlights healthier menu items across partner restaurants in Dinova's preferred business dining program.

"Today's business diners understand how diet influences both health and performance, and increasingly seek healthy meals that help them power through their busy workdays," said Dinova CEO Alison Quinn. "Our new Healthy Dining Guide will allow them to plan ahead so they're more likely to stick to their goals."

The free guide features Dinova partner restaurants spanning a range of palettes and categories, from fast-casual to fine dining, allowing business diners to find healthy food options for any occasion. Besides highlighting lower-calorie choices, it helps business diners identify options for restricted diets like vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.

"Our restaurant partners are constantly innovating to create dining experiences that are inclusive to people with various dietary requirements," said Quinn. "We're proud to support our participating business diners by connecting them with business-grade restaurants that meet their unique needs, no matter where business takes them."

The restaurants featured in the guide are among the more than 22,000 in Dinova's program, which connects business diners at more than 500 partner corporations, government agencies, and small businesses to quality restaurants where their company is eligible for rebates.

The guide can be found at Dinova.com/health.

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at www.Dinova.com .

Contact: Darin Wonn

(888) 346-6828

marketing@dinova.com

