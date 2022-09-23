U.S. markets closed

Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market to record USD 62.06 Mn incremental growth -- APAC to occupy 52% global market share

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 62.06 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026

The high usage of DOM in the cosmetics and personal care industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. Vendors compete on price and quality. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some significant risk factors for vendors operating in the market. Technological changes, packaging, and transportation are other significant risk factors. Therefore, vendors distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to stay ahead of the competition.

The major players in the market are keenly focusing on M&As to expand their line of business and shield themselves from the threat of rivalry. The medium and small-scale vendors are developing innovative capabilities, while the key vendors continue to have a strong foothold in the market. The competitive environment of the market is expected to intensify further during the forecast period, owing to an increase in R&D activities for technology and product development.

The report identifies Avantor Inc., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Biesterfeld AG, Celanese Corp., ChemCeed LLC, Covalent Chemical LLC, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd., Neuchem, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals International Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and YUANLI CHEMICAL GROUP Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

The market growth in the surfactant segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of surfactants as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants. Also, the increasing applications of surfactants in personal care, institutional cleaning, and food processing industries is contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

52% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growing demand for paints and coatings and adhesive applications in the building and construction industry will drive the growth of the regional market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dioctyl maleate (DOM) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dioctyl maleate (DOM) market vendors

Related Reports:

Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 62.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.7

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa,
and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avantor Inc., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Biesterfeld AG
Celanese Corp., ChemCeed LLC, Covalent Chemical
LLC, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, Hallstar Innovations
Corp., Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd., Henan
GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nayakem
Organics Pvt. Ltd., Neuchem, Parchem Fine and
Specialty Chemicals, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals
International Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co
Ltd., and YUANLI CHEMICAL GROUP Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, and market condition analysis for the
forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Surfactant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avantor Inc.

  • 10.4 Biesterfeld AG

  • 10.5 Celanese Corp.

  • 10.6 ESIM Chemicals GmbH

  • 10.7 Hallstar Innovations Corp.

  • 10.8 Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Merck KGaA

  • 10.10 Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Polynt Spa

  • 10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

