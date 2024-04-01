Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 82%, less than the market return of 93%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 23% drop, in the last year.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Diodes achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 19% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Diodes has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Diodes' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Diodes had a tough year, with a total loss of 23%, against a market gain of about 28%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Diodes (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

