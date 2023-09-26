To dip or to drizzle? McDonald's has 2 new sauces to be reviewed by TikTok foodies

Whether you dip it, drizzle it, or put it on chicken nuggets or french fries, McDonald’s sauce assortment is expanding this fall.

The fast food chain announced Tuesday that it's adding two new limited-edition sauces to its U.S. menu in two weeks.

The new sauces — McDonald’s Sweet & Spicy Jam and McDonald’s MamboSauce — will hit the menu on Oct. 9, according to a news release from the company.

Are whoppers really too small? Burger King must face whopper of a lawsuit alleging burgers are too small, says judge

What are McDonald's two new sauces?

Here's more about the new limited-edition duo:

Sweet & Spicy Jam: The chain describes it as a breakfast-inspired "jammy red pepper dipping sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick." It also includes apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper.

MamboSauce: This one is described by McD's as "a tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce, inspired by an Washington, D.C. area sauce staple."

McDonald’s announced on September 26, 2023, it's adding two new limited-edition sauces to the menu starting Oct.. 6.

The company came up with the new sauces by exploring "the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country," Tariq Hassan, chief marking and customer experience officer at the chain, said in a news release.

The sauces "live at the intersection of flavor and culture-pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving," Hassan said.

Refresher drinks lack fruit? Starbucks ordered to court over allegations

Pairing up with TikTok foodies

McD's said it's teaming up with six foodie content creators to review the sauces so they can share pairing suggestion ideas with customers on their respective TikTok channels.

The creators are: @Mr.Eats305, @sharidyonne, @santanakeish, @misslegarda, @natelovlogs and @blackgirlsexploredc.

"We’re passing the mic to some of our biggest sauce fans — food content creators — to get their authentic reactions from the very first, drizzle, dip and bite," Hassan said.

Story continues

The creators are: @Mr.Eats305, @sharidyonne, @santanakeish, @misslegarda, @natelovlogs, and @blackgirlsexploredc.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's to add 2 new sauces; TikTok foodies to weigh in