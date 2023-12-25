Diploma (LON:DPLM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.40

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of February to £0.40. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.6%, which is below the industry average.

Diploma's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Diploma's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 40.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

LSE:DPLM Historic Dividend December 25th 2023

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.152 total annually to £0.565. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Diploma has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Diploma has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Diploma's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Diploma that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

