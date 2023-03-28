U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,627.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,768.25
    -20.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.30
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.37
    +0.56 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.98
    -0.76 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9990
    -0.5560 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,878.11
    -1,031.50 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    586.99
    -20.47 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.77
    +12.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

With a diplomatic flurry, European leaders will push China on peacemaking claim

1
South China Morning Post
·7 min read

European leaders are heading to Beijing in their droves to test for substance in China's self-appointed status as a global peacemaker.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will sit down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will follow suit.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell will head to Beijing - likely en route to the G7 foreign ministers summit in Japan on April 16 - for "strategic dialogue" with foreign minister Qin Gang.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Each will attempt to convince China not to provide arms to Russia, amid fears in Europe that such a move could help start World War III.

There is belief in Western European capitals that China wading in militarily would tip the balance permanently in Moscow's favour, while it could also usher in a broader conflict involving Nato and the United States.

Government figures, speaking privately, also said that if the West did not continue to push China on the weapons issue, Beijing may believe it can get away with arming Moscow. "Xi is surrounded by 'yes men'," said one official. "He does not hear these things often enough."

A Western European diplomat added that expectations about the trips were reasonably low, "but the very point of going and making these points in person makes them worthwhile".

In Beijing, the Europeans will also try to gauge whether China is serious about assisting with peace efforts in Ukraine, said diplomats and experts. A position paper for peace published by the Chinese foreign ministry last month was immediately dismissed by von der Leyen and Borrell as being pro-Russia.

"We will look at the principles, of course, but we will look at them against the backdrop that China has taken sides," von der Leyen said in February.

The assessment still stands for many officials behind the scenes, who are sceptical that China could broker peace when it is not seen as being neutral. But the language has softened in Brussels in recent weeks. Diplomats now talk about the plan as being "flawed" rather than a total waste of time.

They point to the fact that Ukraine has not totally rejected it, and that there is some overlap with Kyiv's own vision to end the war. After his state trip to Moscow last week, some are waiting to see if Xi will now speak to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

There is concern that continuing to criticise the plan will push Beijing even closer to Moscow, and also further alienate parts of the developing world that want to see an end to the war, even if it means Ukraine losing some territory.

"Some in the EU seem to be calculating that Europe would not gain that much by strongly dismissing Chinese position paper," said Grzegorz Stec, a Brussels-based analyst of EU-China relations at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, a think tank.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE>

Stec said this calculation may stem from a desire to create positive context for a diplomatic reopening with China or to show Global South partners that the EU is taking all peace proposals seriously, even if in reality it does not believe in prospects of Chinese mediation.

"Yet in the process those actors propagate China's narratives of Beijing supposedly acting as a force for peace," he said.

At February's Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Indian officials made their European counterparts squirm for failing to provide a counter to the Chinese position, said Miguel Otero, a senior analyst specialising in China at the Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid.

"The perception of the Indians was, if the Chinese plan is not helpful, and there were a lot of Europeans being very dismissive, then where is your own plan?" Otero said. "This put the Europeans in an awkward situation, they thought maybe we should take a bit more distance here and start to be less dismissive."

China's role in helping broker a detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia this month surprised many EU officials, and there is now some appetite to put China's peacemaking chops to the test.

But Ukraine is about the only issue EU members can agree on when it comes to China. When leaders from member states addressed the topic at a closed-door summit last week, there was little unity on how the bloc should adapt its economic policy to Beijing in such a fast-moving world.

Economically, some thought the focus should be on "de-risking" European supply chains that are overly dependent on China for goods ranging from solar panels to medical masks, according to diplomats familiar with the discussion. Others were hungrily eyeing the reopening of Chinese economy and felt their national exporters should get a slice of the pie.

"This is the problem of the EU approach to China," one diplomat said. "It is so broad, it can mean everything and anything."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been increasingly hawkish towards Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been increasingly hawkish towards Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE>

The dynamic will mean Macron and Sanchez are likely to sign a swathe of bilateral commercial deals in Beijing, as they seek to secure some ballast for their unstable economies.

Von der Leyen's spokesman said her agenda was still being worked out. However, she is seen as being close to US President Joe Biden's administration, and increasingly hawkish towards Beijing.

"I don't think you need a specific reason to travel to China; China is obviously an extremely important partner of the European Union," spokesman Eric Mamer said in Brussels on Monday.

"You have heard the president express on various occasions the concerns that the 'no-limits friendship' between China and Russia has raised in the context of course of the Ukraine conflict," he added.

For the Spanish and French leaders, there will also be an effort to claw back some balance in Europe's position between the US and China. Both are strong proponents of the bloc's fabled "strategic autonomy" model, and are said to be eyeing next year's US elections nervously.

"Generally the feeling is, look, we cannot just be hijacked by the American agenda [towards China]," said Otero, the Spanish analyst, referring to his conversations with officials in Madrid. "It is coming up again and again, that there might be another [Donald] Trump, a new type of new president in the White House, and then things will change again."

But the trips are not being celebrated across the EU. Latvian Prime Minister Krisjānis Kariņs last Friday slammed China's pro-Russia stance. "China is not taking the role of a broker [but is] moving overtly on the side of Russia, and this is a difficulty for all of us," he said.

Other parts of Central and Eastern Europe share his scepticism about how much Beijing can help,

"Spain, France, Germany feel the obligation to strengthen relations with China, through the visits, in order to gain economic advantages in exchange for the support for Xi`s peace narrative," said Marcin Przychodniak, a China analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs and former diplomat in Beijing.

Central and Eastern Europe leaders, he added, "just do not feel convinced such an exchange is valuable in terms of possible solution to existing Russian aggression on Ukraine."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • AEI's Dhume on India's Political Future

    Sadanand Dhume, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, discusses the impact of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of parliament on India's political future. He speaks with Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • US, Japan Strike Deal on Supply of Minerals for EV Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- The US agreed to boost cooperation with Japan on critical mineral supply chains and to expand access to tax breaks as President Joe Biden aims to counter China’s dominance of the electric vehicle battery sector. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFollowing the pact, EVs that u

  • Chinese EV maker Nio aims to woo more buyers with 1,000 new battery-swap stations as it prepares for launch of budget cars

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio is doubling down on its swappable-battery business model, which allows drivers to get back on the road in minutes rather than waiting for their car to charge, with plans to build 1,000 additional stations this year using a new, more efficient design. Nio already operates about 1,300 swap stations in China, which allow Nio owners to quickly exchange a spent battery pack for a fully charged one. The stations serve owners who opt for Nio's battery-as-a-ser

  • Marketmind: Banks are leaking money

    It's been a quiet Monday so far with Asian share markets mixed but U.S. and European stock futures higher, perhaps because they got through a weekend without another bank collapsing. There is some relief that First Citizens BancShares Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank. There was also some talk the Federal Reserve could expand its new lending programme for banks as another step to reassuring depositors.

  • China's Big Tech slashed jobs by the thousands in 2022 amid regulatory scrutiny, Covid-19 controls and tough competition

    China's Big Tech companies saw their payrolls shrink in the past year as they streamline their businesses and rein in costs by shedding unprofitable projects to weather Covid-19 restrictions and a year-long regulatory crackdown, their latest financial reports show. Internet search titan Baidu and social media and video gaming behemoth Tencent Holdings each trimmed more than 4,000 roles in 2022, leaving some 41,000 and 110,000 full-time employees on their payrolls, respectively, as of December 31

  • US, Japan reach deal on vital minerals for EV batteries

    Japan and the United States have reached an agreement on trade in critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries, part of an effort to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China for strategically important resources. The deal due to be signed later Tuesday is expected to help electric vehicles using metals processed in Japan qualify for tax incentives under President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. “This announcement is proof of President Biden's commitment to building resilient and secure supply chains,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

  • Adani Stocks Drop on Report Group Seeks More Time to Repay Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group stocks slumped Tuesday as local media reports sparked renewed concerns over the ports-to-power conglomerate’s ability to repay its debt. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkAdani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. fell more than 9%, dipping below the price GQG Partn

  • Tech Stocks Are Really Expensive Again. They Might Not Be as Safe as They Look.

    The trade may have a little more juice in it, but the sector looks way less attractive than it did a few months ago.

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe world’s biggest money manager favors inflation-linked bonds — securities that

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Multinationals Slam New EU Foreign-Subsidy Law’s Reporting Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Elon Musk Agrees on Who Is Responsible for America's Problems

    The current banking turmoil has revived the ghosts of the 2008 financial crisis, while the great unity around support for Ukraine at war with Russia is showing cracks.

  • What Broke Sweden? Real Estate Bust Exposes Big Divide

    (Bloomberg) -- A half-finished bridge designed to connect two Stockholm neighborhoods has come to epitomize the seismic change Sweden is going through. On one side, an affluent neighborhood that's part of one of Stockholm's oldest suburbs, on the other, an enclave of 1970s-era public housing blocks with a dense population of migrants and a reputation as a trouble spot.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance

  • China Boosts Lending to Struggling Belt and Road Borrowers

    The scale of the efforts means Beijing has effectively established a new system for international rescue lending, according to new research published by the World Bank.