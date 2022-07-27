U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Direct ATPI Halo will Power Direct Travel’s Global Sustainability Efforts

Direct Travel
·2 min read
Direct Travel
Direct Travel

The consolidated sustainability solution will provide a more robust way for businesses to manage and reduce their travel-related carbon footprints

Denver, CO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. has launched a new global service for clients seeking a consolidated sustainability solution, Direct ATPI Halo. Developed in conjunction with Direct Travel’s global partner, London-based ATPI, Direct ATPI Halo will serve as an incubator of new ideas and services focused on long-term sustainability goals.

“We share the philosophy of our global partner, ATPI, and many others in the industry that the travel sector can be a pioneer in mitigating the impact of business on the environment,” said John Coffman, Chief Financial Officer for Direct Travel. “Particularly as we grow and rebuild after two years of disruption, it’s important we lead with a sustainability-first approach.”

Direct ATPI Halo supports businesses in their efforts to reduce the environmental impact of their travel through measuring, offsetting and reducing related carbon dioxide emissions. It has been designed to support existing client-focused business units around the world as they grow and evolve, while making meaningful inroads toward the goals set out by governments worldwide to become net zero by 2050.

“This is the next step in evolving our existing sustainability efforts to provide even more choice and value for our clients,” said Donna Brokowski, Executive Vice President of Global Supplier Management and Consulting for Direct Travel. “The carbon offset projects that Direct ATPI Halo utilizes are selected for their quality, integrity and effectiveness in addressing global environmental challenges.”

Direct ATPI Halo’s team provides recommendations and carbon neutrality consultancy services backed by accredited partners, including Respira and the Climate Neutral Group (CNG). The team has sourced more than 15 esteemed carbon credit projects in core business markets, prioritizing projects that provide a direct community benefit in developing countries. Additionally, Direct ATPI has invested in carbon credits at attractive bulk-buy prices for clients in a market that is increasing in value.

To learn more about Direct ATPI Halo, visit www.halo.directatpi.com.

About Direct Travel, Inc.
Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. The company operates globally as Direct ATPI, a joint organization between Direct Travel and London-based ATPI. Direct Travel has offices in over 70 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 11th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. For more information, visit www.dt.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Wesley
Vice President, Strategic Corporate Communications
awesley@dt.com
225.439.8876


