Direct Carrier Billing Market Share to register a growth of USD 30.00 billion at a CAGR of 11.42%|increasing consumers for digital content to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Carrier Billing Market is estimated to grow by USD 30.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42%.
Factors such as increasing consumers for digital content and increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies are significantly driving the Direct Carrier Billing Market.
Our research report on the "Direct Carrier Billing Market" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Direct Carrier Billing Market report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 10.21%
Key market segments: End-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 49%
Direct Carrier Billing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 30.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.21
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amdocs Ltd., Apigate Sdn Bhd, AT and T Inc., Bango Plc, BCE Inc., Boku Inc., Centili Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Digital Virgo, DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH, LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, RGK Mobile, Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd., Swisscom Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telenor Group, and Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Direct Carrier Billing Market Trend
The increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies with monetary value. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including payments, shopping, and so on. Today, bitcoin can be exchanged on services like Coinbase and used as regular money to buy items, rather than only for investment or trading. Bitcoin is now widely regarded as a next-generation transaction system that ensures trust and transparency in a wide range of business operations. Amazon, Bloomberg, WordPress, and Zappos are among the prominent companies that have used them. These businesses accept bitcoin as a form of payment.
Direct Carrier Billing Market Challenge
Intense competition from alternative payment technologies
The global DCB market is highly concentrated, with major providers providing the same service with varying payment checkout times. Consumer acceptance of QR code payments, NFC solutions, and digital wallets is increasing, which is posing a challenge to the DCB business. Because smartphones and affordable communications are popular among customers, new entrants have fewer limitations, and they must invest just a minimal amount of capital.
New participants, such as internet businesses, are focusing on disrupting the mobile payment market by developing fresh and innovative software-based payment solutions. As a result, the worldwide direct carrier billing (DCB) market is projected to face significant competition from alternative payment systems throughout the forecast period.
Get a sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Direct Carrier Billing Market.
Key Market Vendors Insights
The Direct Carrier Billing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Amdocs Ltd.
Apigate Sdn Bhd
AT and T Inc.
Bango Plc
BCE Inc.
Boku Inc.
Centili Ltd.
Deutsche Telekom AG
Digital Virgo
DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Orange SA
RGK Mobile
Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd.
Swisscom Ltd.
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Telenor Group
Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download our exclusive sample report
Key Segment Analysis by End-User
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for direct carrier billing. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and North America.
Over the projection period, the direct carrier billing market in APAC would benefit from increased consumer income and their increasing tendency to be technologically updated.
Request our Sample Report for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online media - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bango Plc
10.4 Boku Inc.
10.5 Centili Ltd.
10.6 Digital Virgo
10.7 DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH
10.8 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
10.9 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
10.10 RGK Mobile
10.11 Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd.
10.12 Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-carrier-billing-market-share-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-30-00-billion-at-a-cagr-of-11-42increasing-consumers-for-digital-content-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301529134.html
SOURCE Technavio