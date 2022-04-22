Direct Carrier Billing Market Share to register a growth of USD 30.00 billion at a CAGR of 11.42%|increasing consumers for digital content to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Carrier Billing Market is estimated to grow by USD 30.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Direct Carrier Billing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Factors such as increasing consumers for digital content and increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies are significantly driving the Direct Carrier Billing Market.

Our research report on the "Direct Carrier Billing Market" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Direct Carrier Billing Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 10.21%

Key market segments: End-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 49%

Direct Carrier Billing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 30.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amdocs Ltd., Apigate Sdn Bhd, AT and T Inc., Bango Plc, BCE Inc., Boku Inc., Centili Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Digital Virgo, DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH, LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, RGK Mobile, Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd., Swisscom Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telenor Group, and Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Direct Carrier Billing Market Trend

The increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies



Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies with monetary value. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including payments, shopping, and so on. Today, bitcoin can be exchanged on services like Coinbase and used as regular money to buy items, rather than only for investment or trading. Bitcoin is now widely regarded as a next-generation transaction system that ensures trust and transparency in a wide range of business operations. Amazon, Bloomberg, WordPress, and Zappos are among the prominent companies that have used them. These businesses accept bitcoin as a form of payment.

Direct Carrier Billing Market Challenge

Intense competition from alternative payment technologies



The global DCB market is highly concentrated, with major providers providing the same service with varying payment checkout times. Consumer acceptance of QR code payments, NFC solutions, and digital wallets is increasing, which is posing a challenge to the DCB business. Because smartphones and affordable communications are popular among customers, new entrants have fewer limitations, and they must invest just a minimal amount of capital.

New participants, such as internet businesses, are focusing on disrupting the mobile payment market by developing fresh and innovative software-based payment solutions. As a result, the worldwide direct carrier billing (DCB) market is projected to face significant competition from alternative payment systems throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Direct Carrier Billing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Amdocs Ltd.

Apigate Sdn Bhd

AT and T Inc.

Bango Plc

BCE Inc.

Boku Inc.

Centili Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Digital Virgo

DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Orange SA

RGK Mobile

Stirk Lamont and Associates Ltd.

Swisscom Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Telenor Group

Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for direct carrier billing. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and North America.

Over the projection period, the direct carrier billing market in APAC would benefit from increased consumer income and their increasing tendency to be technologically updated.

