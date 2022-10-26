U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.80
    -9.31 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,989.40
    +152.66 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,054.45
    -144.66 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.16
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.59
    +1.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.60
    +13.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.54
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0065 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0090
    -0.0990 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1580
    +0.0108 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5600
    -1.4570 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,690.86
    +1,215.86 (+6.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.18
    +12.59 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.77
    +0.29 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Global Market Report 2022: Widespread Popularity of OTT Streaming Services Provides Boost to Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market
Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global direct carrier billing platform market size reached US$ 236.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 616.37 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A direct carrier billing platform, also referred to as direct operator billing, is an online payment method that allows users to make purchases via their mobile phones. This platform is considered safer for buying digital services or products from third-party vendors without using any confidential banking details.

Furthermore, it also offers hassle-free payments directly from compliant merchants who add transaction charges to mobile phone bills of the user. A direct carrier billing platform is more beneficial than card payments in providing a better seamless user experience, increased transaction security, higher conversion rates, greater financial inclusion, etc. As a result, it is widely utilized among software companies, telecom service providers, gaming platforms, etc.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Trends:

The emerging trend of digitalization in the BFSI sector along with the growing penetration of mobile-based payment solutions is primarily driving the global direct carrier billing platform market. Additionally, the rising adoption of smart TVs among consumers having a subscription or prepaid account with a mobile operator service is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of startups and small businesses that depend upon direct carrier billing platforms for greater payment coverage and improved financial accessibility is positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the elevating popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services, including Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Sony, Hulu, etc., that accept direct carrier billing platforms for payment offerings, is also augmenting the product demand.

Furthermore, the rising purchase of mobile gaming and in-app game items via direct carrier e-billing platforms is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating popularity of the 'pay-as-you-go' model coupled with the increasing focus on ensuring financial security in online transactions, will continue to drive the global market for direct carrier billing platform in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global direct carrier billing platform market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type, platform and content.

Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Breakup by Type:

  • Limited DCB

  • Pure DCB

  • MSISDN Forwarding

  • PIN or MO Base Window

  • Others

Breakup by Platform:

  • Windows

  • Android

  • iOS

Breakup by Content:

  • Applications and Games

  • Video and Audio Contents

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global direct carrier billing platform market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global direct carrier billing platform market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the content?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global direct carrier billing platform market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by Platform

9 Market Breakup by Content

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Bango plc

  • Boku Inc.

  • Centili Limited

  • DIMOCO Payments

  • Mobiyo

  • NTH Mobile d.o.o.

  • NTT Docomo Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

  • Singapore Telecommunications Limited

  • Telecoming S.A.

  • Telenity Incorporated.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxp41w

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Google’s growth rate slows as the tech giant tightens its belt

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Alphabet stock performance on weaker-than-expected earnings showing Google’s slowest growth rate since 2013.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Tech Stock Down 40% You Should Buy in 2023

    The memory market's decline has sent shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tumbling this year, but one analyst believes that the American semiconductor manufacturer could make a solid comeback in 2023 and deliver healthy gains to investors. With shares of the memory specialist down 40% in 2022 so far, Park believes that Micron stock presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity right now. The Loop Capital analyst acknowledges that the near-term weakness in the semiconductor space along with macroeconomic headwinds could weigh on the likes of Micron.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • I Like Tesla, but I Dare Not Buy the Stock

    Tesla might have done well in the last few years, but investors should think twice before buying the stock today.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2 Elon Musk Quotes From Tesla's Earnings Call That Investors Should See

    The electric vehicle pioneer's CEO talks the Tesla Semi truck production goal and the energy storage business's powerful growth potential.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.