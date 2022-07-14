Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size to record USD 52.41 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies APAC as key market
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Overview
The global direct carrier billing platform market is forecasted to grow by USD 52.41 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.89% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by end-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the direct carrier billing platform market study:
Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026
Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
Analysis of market share by vendors
Key product launches and regulatory climate
Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Growth Opportunities
People in regions such as the Middle East and Africa still have little access to electronic payment methods. However, with the increasing consumption of digital content and the increasing rate of smartphone ownership, the adoption of electronic payment methods is increasing in the region. In addition, the expansion of the young age population, rising disposable incomes, and investments in 5G networks are expected to create significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
Parent Market Analysis:
Technavio categorizes the global direct carrier billing platform market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing applications and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software.
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Drivers
The market is primarily driven by the slow penetration of credit cards in developing countries. Many developing countries across the world are still heavily dependent on cash and debit card transactions. However, with the high adoption of smartphones, the consumption of digital content is increasing in emerging markets. This is creating opportunities for the direct carrier billing platform service providers. Direct carrier billing payment platforms enable the purchase of digital content subscriptions, thereby eliminating the need for credit cards or mobile payment options. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market during the forecast period.
The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market.
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: APAC to Dominate with 53% Global Market Share
The market will record the highest growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as fast-economic growth, high penetration of smartphones, and increasing access to 3rd generation (3G) and 4th generation (4G) networks are driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, the high adoption of smartphones in the region is encouraging mobile network operators in the region to invest increasingly in mobile e-commerce and adopt direct carrier billing as a payment mode. This is expected to further accelerate the growth of the direct carrier billing platform market in APAC over the forecast period.
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Apps and games segment to generate maximum revenue
The apps and games market segment is the leading end-user segment in the global direct carrier billing platform market. This market segment generates most of the revenue through the purchases of applications and digital games from app stores and in-app purchases. The rising demand for online games is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market.
Direct carrier billing platform Market: Featured Companies
The global direct carrier billing platform market is characterized by the presence of established international direct carrier billing platform manufacturers. The competition among vendors is intense in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered. Over the years, established vendors have focused on geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones. To attain a differential advantage against competitors in this intensely competitive and burgeoning market, vendors are taking initiatives to innovate their customer services, support, and training.
Some of the key players in the direct carrier billing platform market include:
Amdocs Ltd.
Apigate Sdn Bhd
Bango Plc
Boku Inc.
Centili Ltd.
Comviva Technologies Ltd.
Digital Turbine Inc.
DOCOMO Digital Ltd.
Fortumo OU
Oracle Corp.
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.89%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 52.41 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
18.52
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, Thailand, US, Russian Federation, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amdocs Ltd., Apigate Sdn Bhd, Bango Plc, Boku Inc., Centili Ltd., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., DOCOMO Digital Ltd., Fortumo OU, and Oracle Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
