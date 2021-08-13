Direct Current Power System Market Featuring ABB Ltd. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. & AEG Power Solutions BV | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct Current Power System Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The direct current power system market size is expected to increase by USD 4.72 billion at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as surging demand for LEDs and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will restrict the market growth.
The growing internet penetration and data traffic are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the growing preference for gas generators might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The direct current power system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, EnerSys, Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is classified into telecom, industrial, commercial, and others. The market demand from the telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
