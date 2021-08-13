U.S. markets closed

Direct Current Power System Market Featuring ABB Ltd. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. & AEG Power Solutions BV | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct Current Power System Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Direct Current Power System Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The direct current power system market size is expected to increase by USD 4.72 billion at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as surging demand for LEDs and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will restrict the market growth.

The growing internet penetration and data traffic are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the growing preference for gas generators might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The direct current power system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, EnerSys, Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into telecom, industrial, commercial, and others. The market demand from the telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Motor Control Contactors Market - Global motor control contactors market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), type (IEC standard and NEMA standard), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Inverter Market - Global inverter market is segmented by application (motor drive, renewable energy, and UPS) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 0-24V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • More than 48V DC power system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

  • AEG Power Solutions BV

  • Delta Electronics Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • EnerSys

  • Heinzinger electronic GmbH

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lite-On Technology Corp.

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/direct-current-power-system-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/direct-current-power-systemmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-current-power-system-market-featuring-abb-ltd-and-advanced-energy-industries-inc--aeg-power-solutions-bv--technavio-301354716.html

SOURCE Technavio

