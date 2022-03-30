U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,603.68
    -27.92 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,167.17
    -127.02 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.27
    -107.37 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,110.43
    -22.67 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.00
    +2.76 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    +19.90 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.33 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3600
    -0.0400 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9090
    -0.9570 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,480.68
    +112.61 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.97
    +5.87 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for April 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for April 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)
Direct Energy Regulated Services logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the April regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the March rate of $4.758 per GJ to $5.281 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $4.469 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.813 per GJ for March and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $169 in the North.

South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the April regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the March rate of $4.758 per GJ to $5.281 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $4.469 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.813 per GJ for March and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $154 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c5572.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Philip Morris, British American Tobacco At Loggerheads As Industry Evolves

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) and British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) migrated from simple cigarettes to high-tech, rechargeable gadgets as heated tobacco, vapes, and nicotine pouches gained traction, Bloomberg reports. Tobacco companies that once competed for the best marketing executives are now chasing the top patent lawyers to win disputes following an explosion of inventions to deliver nicotine without the most harmful effects of smoking. The report noted that Philip Morri

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • The LNG Export Boom Is Draining U.S. Natural-Gas Supplies and Lifting Prices

    Overseas shipments of shale gas are replacing Russian supplies in Europe and boosting prices at home.

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • EIA reports a decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories declined by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended March 25. That followed a fall of 2.5 million barrels the week before.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Semiconductors: U.S. manufacturing won't be a 'silver bullet' for the industry, analyst says

    Chip manufacturers hoping to fix supply chain tie-ups are finding that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to deglobalize supply chains.

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • Coronavirus: FDA authorizes 4th COVID shots from Moderna and Pfizer

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest COVID vaccines for various age groups authorized by the FDA, in addition to commenting on booster shot discussions and the Omicron BA.2 variant.

  • ‘Pouring gasoline on the fire’: JPMorgan, Citi and other U.S. banks lead rise in lending to oil and gas: report

    JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America in all account for 25% of fossil fuel financing in the last six years, since the Paris climate pact was signed.

  • What Percent of Your Salary Should Go Toward Retirement

    There’s no way to accurately predict your retirement needs, but educated assumptions based on historical data provide fairly clear benchmarks.

  • Retirement Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House on Tuesday passed with overwhelming bipartisan support SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • Laurie Nordquist, Wells Fargo Minnesota's CEO, stepping down

    Laurie Nordquist has spent 32 years at Wells Fargo, the last several as the bank's lead for the Midwest region. Her replacement will be based in Texas, not Minnesota.

  • Intel CEO earned 1,711 times more than average company worker in 2021

    Compared to Gelsinger, former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020. Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021 with stock awards making up nearly 79% of his total compensation, which was about 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay. Executive pay has been rising in the United States.

  • Elon Musk Doesn’t Like Backing Down—on Twitter or in Court

    The Tesla CEO has gone on offense with the SEC, the latest in a series of combative legal maneuvers.

  • Carl Icahn Targets Kroger Over Pork, CEO Pay

    The activist investor is seeking two board seats at the supermarket giant and pushing it to make changes among its pork suppliers as well as to address what he says is a widening gap between worker and executive pay.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Ma

  • NXP Semiconductors Is Poised to Rally

    NXP Semiconductors was last reviewed on November 1 ahead of earnings, where we wrote that "I have no special knowledge about what NXPI is going to report, but the charts are positive and NXPI looks ready to break out of its long sideways consolidation pattern.

  • Chicken Trial Failures Have Judge Asking Why Do This Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department has tried and failed twice to prove price-fixing in the chicken industry. Now, before it tries for a third time, a federal judge in Denver is demanding an explanation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s