Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for April 2022

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for April 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

The energy rate for April is approximately 2% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $4.10 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 10.756 Commercial 10.651 Industrial 10.365 Farm (Includes REA) 10.622 Irrigation 10.246 Oil & Gas 10.299 Lighting 7.596

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c0773.html