Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for June 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2022 Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for June 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Marketing Limited)
Direct Energy logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Marketing Limited)

The energy rate for June is approximately 10% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $5.26 or 2% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class

Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)

Residential

10.982

Commercial

10.986

Industrial

10.655

Farm (Includes REA)

10.928

Irrigation

10.476

Oil & Gas

10.583

Lighting

7.223

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c4141.html

