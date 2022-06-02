U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for June 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for June 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Marketing Limited)
Direct Energy logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Marketing Limited)

North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the May rate of $6.399 per GJ to $8.037 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $7.297 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.74 per GJ for May and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $106 in the North.

South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the May rate of $6.399 per GJ to $8.037 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $7.297 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.740 per GJ for May and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $93 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c4953.html

