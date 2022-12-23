Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for January 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for January 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the January regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the December rate of $6.140 per GJ to $6.446 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for January supplies of approximately $6.05 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.395 per GJ for December and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for January based on an average 20 GJ of consumption would be approximately $298 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the January regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the December rate of $6.140 per GJ to $6.446 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for January supplies of approximately $6.050 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.395 per GJ for December and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for January based on an average 20 GJ of consumption would be approximately $290 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Contact:

Estefania Joy

Direct Energy, Communications Specialist

Cell: 1-832-588-3634 estefania.joy@nrg.com

