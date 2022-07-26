U.S. markets closed

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for August 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for August 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)
Direct Energy Regulated Services logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

The energy rate for August is approximately 17% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $11.74 or 4% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class

Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)

Residential

16.879

Commercial

16.837

Industrial

16.583

Farm (Includes REA)

16.868

Irrigation

16.404

Oil & Gas

16.625

Lighting

14.190

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c5104.html

