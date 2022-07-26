U.S. markets closed

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for August 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for August 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)
Direct Energy Regulated Services logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the July rate of $8.324 per GJ to $5.797 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $4.814 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.983 per GJ for July and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $87 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the July rate of $0.000 per GJ to $5.797 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $4.814 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.983 per GJ for July and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $73 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c1701.html

