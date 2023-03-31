U.S. markets closed

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for April 2023

Direct Energy Regulated Services
·2 min read

Fixed-rate options are currently higher than regulated rates

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for April 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Customers who chose to keep the regulated gas rate are now enjoying the immediate benefits of lower market prices. Most fixed-rate contract options in Alberta are currently higher than the regulated gas rate for April.

While customers in Alberta have many choices in terms of their energy provider for gas and/or electricity, regulated natural gas is a good choice for those who want to ensure their pricing is based on current market conditions.

Federal carbon tax increases, which will go into effect on April 1, are a significant contributor to higher energy bills, so it’s important for customers to review their bills and understand all of the charges.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the April regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the March rate of $2.222 per GJ to $3.381 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $2.647 per GJ as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.734 per GJ for March and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $144 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the April regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the March rate of $2.222 per GJ to $3.381 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $2.647 per GJ as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.734 per GJ for March and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $131 in the South.

Anyone with any questions or concerns is encouraged to call 1-866-420-3174 so customer care agents can discuss their options and find an approach that best suits their needs.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Contact:

Estefanía Joy

Direct Energy, Communications Specialist

Cell: 1-832-588-3634 estefania.joy@nrg.com

CONTACT: Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com


