Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for July 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for July 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Marketing Limited logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Marketing Limited)
Direct Energy Marketing Limited logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Marketing Limited)

North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the June rate of $8.037 per GJ to $8.324 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $6.813 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $1.511 per GJ for June and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $92 in the North.

South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the June rate of $8.037 per GJ to $8.324 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $6.813 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $1.511 per GJ for June and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $79 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/01/c7956.html

