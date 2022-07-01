Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for July 2022

CALGARY, AB, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for July 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the June rate of $8.037 per GJ to $8.324 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $6.813 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $1.511 per GJ for June and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $92 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the June rate of $8.037 per GJ to $8.324 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $6.813 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $1.511 per GJ for June and prior months.

The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $79 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

