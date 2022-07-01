Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2022

CALGARY, AB, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for July 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Marketing Limited)

The energy rate for July is approximately 31% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $23.73 or 10% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 14.393 Commercial 14.383 Industrial 14.076 Farm (Includes REA) 14.367 Irrigation 13.896 Oil & Gas 14.070 Lighting 10.957

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/01/c6219.html