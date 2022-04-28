U.S. markets closed

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for May 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for May 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services Logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)
Direct Energy Regulated Services Logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

The energy rate for May is approximately 7% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $4.24 or 2% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class

Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)

Residential

10.018

Commercial

9.933

Industrial

9.706

Farm (Includes REA)

9.941

Irrigation

9.588

Oil & Gas

9.663

Lighting

7.144

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

SOURCE Direct Energy Regulated Services

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c4643.html

