Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for May 2022

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for May 2022. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

Direct Energy Regulated Services Logo (CNW Group/Direct Energy Regulated Services)

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the May regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the April rate of $5.281 per GJ to $6.399 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for May supplies of approximately $5.775 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.624 per GJ for April and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for May based on an average 6 GJ of consumption would be approximately $133 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the May regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the April rate of $5.281 per GJ to $6.399 per GJ.

  • This rate reflects a market price for May supplies of approximately $5.775 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.624 per GJ for April and prior months.

  • The typical residential gas bill for May based on an average 6 GJ of consumption would be approximately $119 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

