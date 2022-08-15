Direct Federal Credit Union Provides Funding for Local Non-Profit Storytime Crafts' First Vehicle

Direct Federal Credit Union Presents Check to Storytime Crafts

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Federal Credit Union and Storytime Crafts are proud to announce a partnership that includes a $46,000 donation from Direct Federal to Storytime Crafts for the purchase of the organization's first vehicle, which will ensure the organization is able to continue providing literacy tools to communities in need.

Founded in 2019, Storytime Crafts, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit dedicated to creating diverse book-rich environments for children that promotes the joy of reading. Storytime Crafts was founded with the goal of ensuring children have access to books that are representative of who they are. Storytime Crafts is a Needham-based organization that serves all of Boston, including East Boston, South Boston, Mattapan, Dorchester, Roxbury, Hyde Park, Allston, Roslindale, West Roxbury as well as Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Brockton, Waltham, Framingham, and Needham.

Vital to Storytime Crafts' model is the ability to meet children's needs directly in the communities they live and go to school in. In partnership with community organizations, Storytime Crafts has installed 16 Little Libraries in areas that without organizations like Storytime Crafts could be "book deserts" and has donated over 80,000 books to children and families in need. As the organization has continued to grow, and evolve, purchasing a vehicle has become a crucial need for the organization. With its new vehicle, Storytime Crafts will be able expand their reach and impact to communities in need.

"Storytime Crafts is grateful to have Direct Federal Credit Union as a significant partner in our mission to expand childhood literacy opportunities. Delivering donations in person is our model for success - going the extra mile, supporting our partners on site, talking to staff, meeting students and volunteers, listening and learning. Direct Federal Credit Union saw the power in this shared vision. They acted swiftly and with great generosity to provide Storytime Crafts with a vehicle that will allow us to expand our programs and reach more communities," said Lisa Vergara, Founder and President of Storytime Crafts.

Direct Federal Credit Union, a Needham-based financial institution, is committed to providing support to the communities they serve and partnering with organizations that affect change in underrepresented communities.

"We are proud and honored to partner with Storytime Crafts and provide them the funding needed for their new vehicle. Storytime Crafts has proven itself as essential community partner in expanding childhood literacy opportunities. The organization provides learning lifelines and resources to children and families who need them the most. We look forward to evolving and growing our partnership with them in the years to come," said Kristen Johnson, Vice President of Brand Experience at Direct Federal Credit Union.

