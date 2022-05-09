U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Go Direct Global, a leading fulfillment and logistics provider, is pleased to announce the extension of its operations and the launch of Go Direct America

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With the opening of its state-of-the art fulfillment center in Columbus Ohio, Go Direct extends its footprint across North America, delivering optimized 3PL solutions focused on B2B logistics, Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce fulfillment, custom kitting and packaging, warehousing & inventory management.

The 240,000 sq ft. facility is temperature-and-humidity controlled, with the capacity to house over 15,000+ pallets. Go Direct America is committed to the exact traceability and security system that GD's clients have come to expect, including future certification on the QMS for the ISO 9001/13485/22000 and GMP compliance.

"Go Direct's investment in our Ohio distribution and fulfillment center is a testament to our commitment to deliver best-in-class consumer experiences, while creating scalable operational efficiencies," said Kellie Lefaive, President & CEO of Go Direct Global. "Our choice to locate our flagship hub in Columbus gives us fast delivery access to the US market and we are proud to contribute to Columbus' dynamic business and logistics community."

Go Direct America expects to create up to 140 full and part-time positions at the location, and the operational team will be led by industry veteran Allan Hinkle, formerly of Amerisource Bergen and DHL Supply Chain.

"I am thrilled to join such a strong, forward-looking team and am excited to expand Go Direct's presence in the United States. Our mission is to help our clients develop long-lasting relationships with their customers; from their shopping cart to their doorstep."

Go Direct's continued investment in technology and integration enables a "platform agnostic" approach to fulfilment, including direct-to-consumer, B2B, ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Shopify, and wholesale marketplaces such as Walmart and Costco.

With the launch of its US footprint and the integration of its robust client portal and dashboard technologies, Go Direct Solutions provides real-time business intelligence, allowing for comprehensive insights and better decision-making opportunities for our clients and brand partners.

About Go Direct Global

Go Direct Global, a wholly owned Crown Capital Partners company, is the parent company of Go Direct Solutions Canada and Go Direct America. Go Direct offers Third-Party Logistics and eCommerce Fulfillment solutions across B2B, Direct-to-Retail, and Direct-to-Consumer channels. Visit www.godirectsolutions.com for more information.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a leading specialty finance company operating mainly in the distributed power and telecommunications infrastructure markets. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-direct-global-a-leading-fulfillment-and-logistics-provider-is-pleased-to-announce-the-extension-of-its-operations-and-the-launch-of-go-direct-america-301541336.html

SOURCE Go Direct Solutions

