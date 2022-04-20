U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Direct Mail Marketing Company DK Solutions Launches Annual Tree Planting Program, Plants 3,000 Trees To Offset Paper Usage

·3 min read

Through the program, the company has a net positive environmental impact

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three thousand new trees will be taking root in Montana's Flathead National Forest, thanks to a recent initiative from DK Solutions, a leader in the direct mail marketing field.

Flathead National Forest in Montana, has a shortage of trees resilient to wildfire, insects, and diseases. DK Solutions is partnering with OneTreePlanted to plant western larch, ponderosa pine and white pine trees, which are among the most resilient species that are native to the area.
Flathead National Forest in Montana, has a shortage of trees resilient to wildfire, insects, and diseases. DK Solutions is partnering with OneTreePlanted to plant western larch, ponderosa pine and white pine trees, which are among the most resilient species that are native to the area.

The direct mail marketing company announced their inaugural effort to plant trees approximate to three times the amount of paper the firm uses each year.

"Sustainability is important for the future of our planet – as well as our company," said Liran Kapoano, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, DK Solutions. "Our company only targets the most highly responsive prospects, so reducing the number of mailers printed – and by extension trees cut down – was in the company's DNA from its first days."

According to Kapoano, more than 15 billion trees are cut down each year to create paper. As a direct mail marketing company, he said he felt a responsibility to at minimum replace what's cut down to process the paper needed to create successful campaigns.

"Recently I had to take down some trees that were leaning up against my house and seeing what that looks like firsthand didn't feel so great," Kapoano said, adding that he's visited many national forests in the United States and nature preserves throughout the world. Coincidentally, one of those national forests was Flathead.

Through this effort, Kapoano said DK Solutions now has a net positive environmental impact. This means that the company gives back more to the planet than it takes away, having an overall positive impact on the environment.

"Planting one tree for every tree we use gets us back to neutral, but for us just getting back to where we started didn't seem like the right decision either," Kapoano said.

To decide on the number of trees to plant, Kapoano calculated the approximate amount of paper DK Solutions campaigns used between 2015 and 2021. Taking cardstock, mailer size, and the number of mailers printed into account, Kapoano measured that number against the amount of trees it would take to produce that paper. He arrived at an approximate total tree usage of 1,000. Then, he multiplied that number by three.

"We're numbers people, and I wanted to be sure that the number of trees we'd plant would be accurate," says Kapoano. "I also didn't want to just go back to zero - we aren't the only company out there knocking down trees after all."

Kapoano said that DK Solutions partnered with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit known for global reforestation efforts, to bring this initiative to fruition.

"One Tree Planted monitors the planted trees and reports back to us on their impact, which was meaningful for us, similar to how we track our own results for our clients," Kapoano said. "We also didn't want to just plant trees that would themselves be cut down for paper or lumber. So we focused on national forests and parkland, which we know will stay intact for future generations."

Going forward, Kapoano said that the company intends to convert this initiative into an annual contribution, replacing three trees for every one used by the company each year.

"I think it's important," said Kapoano, "to be stewards of our planet as best we can."

ABOUT DK SOLUTIONS

DK Solutions is a direct mail marketing company known for its TargetList program, which uses data modeling and targeting to decrease overall spend and printing for clients while increasing response and conversion rates. The firm serves companies in all verticals, including specialization in the insurance industry, home services, mortgage protection, senior needs, and more. For more information, visit www.dksmo.com.

Contact:
Liran Kapoano
7323250824
334498@email4pr.com

Joel Dickstein (left) and Liran Kapoano (right) are the founders of DK Solutions, a direct mail marketing company that specializes in highly targeted list (TargetList) creation. After years of reducing waste in direct mail by only targeting the most highly responsive prospects, Liran and Joel decided to offset their tree usage entirely by planting three trees for every one tree they removed for their business.
Joel Dickstein (left) and Liran Kapoano (right) are the founders of DK Solutions, a direct mail marketing company that specializes in highly targeted list (TargetList) creation. After years of reducing waste in direct mail by only targeting the most highly responsive prospects, Liran and Joel decided to offset their tree usage entirely by planting three trees for every one tree they removed for their business.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-mail-marketing-company-dk-solutions-launches-annual-tree-planting-program-plants-3-000-trees-to-offset-paper-usage-301528884.html

SOURCE DK Solutions

