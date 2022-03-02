U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.25
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,395.00
    +128.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,069.00
    +63.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.00
    +5.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.45
    +5.04 (+4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.20
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.26 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3309
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,272.11
    +970.43 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.95
    +20.97 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,374.47
    -470.25 (-1.75%)
     

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market to Rise to USD 5.85 Million by 2028; Growing Inclination towards Clean Energy Sources to Foster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market are SFS Energy AG (Germany), Blue World Technologies (Denmark), Oorja Photonics Inc., (U.S.), Meoh Power (U.S.), Viaspace (U.S.), Roland Gumpert (Germany), Fujikura Limited (Japan), Antig Technology (Taiwan), Treadstone Technologies (U.S.), Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Singapore)

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market size reached USD 1.73 million in 2020. The market is valuation predicted to rise from USD 2.00 million in 2021 to USD 5.85 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.6% during the assessment period. The growing shift towards cleaner energy sources and high feasibility of methanol as a fuel source are driving the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market, 2021-2028”.

Direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a prominent fuel cell technology that generates power by using methanol as fuel. The high energy density of methanol makes it easy to transport and supply as required. It is generally mixed with water and fed to the catalyst components. DMFC powers portable, stationary, and transportation applications. Mobiles, laptops, and other electronics are also key areas of application for the technology.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/direct-methanol-fuel-cells-market-100779

Companies Operating in Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market Report:

  • SFS Energy AG (Germany)

  • Blue World Technologies (Denmark)

  • Oorja Photonics Inc., (U.S.)

  • Meoh Power (U.S.)

  • Viaspace (U.S.)

  • Roland Gumpert (Germany)

  • Fujikura Limited (Japan)

  • Antig Technology (Taiwan)

  • Treadstone Technologies (U.S.)

  • Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Singapore)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

16.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 5.85 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 1.73 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

Major growth drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and potential challenges

Growth Drivers

Durability and Feasibility of DFMC to Accelerate Market Growth

North America to Dominate Global Share Led by Advances in Fuel Cell Technologies

Collaborative Agreements among Players to Boost Their Brand Values in Market


Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/direct-methanol-fuel-cells-market-100779

COVID-19 Impact

Disruptions Across Key Verticals Impacted Product Demand during Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted the global economy, leading to several disruptions in the worldwide energy sector. Mobility restrictions, shutdown of industries, and other factors caused several roadblocks to DMFC deployment. However, recovery of different industries in the near future will power direct methanol fuel cell market growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/direct-methanol-fuel-cells-market-100779

Segments

Based on components, the market is segmented into bipolar plates, catalyst, current collector, and membrane.

In terms of applications, the market is classified into stationary, portable, and transportation.

By geography, the market divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

  • List of key industry players.

  • Major strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Durability and Feasibility of DFMC to Accelerate Market Growth

DMFC operates without any parts, leading to quieter operation compared to gas turbine engines or combustion engines. It also requires low maintenance as there is hardly any mechanical friction that could lead to wear and tear. Additional benefits of the technology include low downtime and fewer operating costs, leading to significant cost savings in the long run. DMFC technology is highly feasible and can be combined with sustainable technologies such as solar panels. These factors make it a highly sought-after energy technology.

However, high initial cost of the technology and availability of alternative solutions could hamper its adoption slightly.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Global Share Led by Advances in Fuel Cell Technologies

North America is projected to dominate direct methanol fuel cell market share during 2021-2028. U.S. and Canada are making active efforts in the development of advanced fuel cell technologies. Rising R&D expenditure in these countries to accelerate progress towards more efficient fuel cell technologies will strengthen the regional outlook significantly.

The European market is growing on account of growing clean energy adoption in the region. The regional DMFC companies are witnessing lucrative opportunities. For instance, in April 2021, SFC Energy AG joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance to accelerate opportunities and efforts to decarbonize the EU economy.

Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific will expand due to shifting inclination towards cleaner technologies. In 2020, Japan and Australia signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop fuel cell and hydrogen technologies to decarbonize their energy sector.

Quick Buy - Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100779

Competitive Landscape

Collaborative Agreements among Players to Boost Their Brand Values in Market

Important companies operating in the market are continually rooting for efficient tactics to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market. One such stratagem is to launch inventive products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.

Industry Development

October 2021 - SFC Energy selected PETRONAS Chemicals Group (PSG) Berhad as their new methanol supplier across Asia Pacific. The partnership would enable customers of SFC’s EFOY fuel cells to source commercial methanol more effectively.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market (USD Million) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

      • Bipolar Plates

      • Current Collector

      • Catalyst

      • Membrane

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application

      • Portable

      • Transport

      • Stationary

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North America Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market (USD Million) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

      • Bipolar Plates

      • Current Collector

      • Catalyst

      • Membrane

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application

      • Portable

      • Transport

      • Stationary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • US Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

        • Bipolar Plates

        • Current Collector

        • Catalyst

        • Membrane

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

        • Bipolar Plates

        • Current Collector

        • Catalyst

        • Membrane

  • Europe Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market (USD Million) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

      • Bipolar Plates

      • Current Collector

      • Catalyst

      • Membrane

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application

      • Portable

      • Transport

      • Stationary

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country

      • UK Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

        • Bipolar Plates

        • Current Collector

        • Catalyst

        • Membrane

      • Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

        • Bipolar Plates

        • Current Collector

        • Catalyst

        • Membrane

      • France Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

        • Bipolar Plates

        • Current Collector

        • Catalyst

        • Membrane

      • Italy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components

        • Bipolar Plates

        • Current Collector

        • Catalyst

        • Membrane

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/direct-methanol-fuel-cells-market-100779

Have a Look at Related Research:

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Analysis, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kW, 2 – 10 kW, and 10 – 50 kW), By Prime Mover (IC Engine, Stirling Engine, Fuel Cell, and Others), By Fuel (Natural Gas, Hydrogen, Renewable Resources, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Analysis, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Buildings {Residential, Commercial, Warehouse}, Industrial {Meat Processing, Dairy, Beverages, and Others}) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Propane Market Analysis, Share and Global Trend by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture, Transportation, Chemicals), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Analysis, Share and Global Trend by Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film, Others), By Application (Roof Top, Curtain Wall, Glass, Façade, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Analysis, Share and Global Trend by Application (Preheating, Power Generation, Steam Generation, Others), By End-User Industry (Chemical, Petroleum Refinery, Heavy Metal Manufacturing, Fertilizer and Pesticide, Paper & Pulp, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • OPEC+ signals it will to stick to plan despite Ukraine invasion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to an OPEC+ agreement with Russia in the oil markets despite widening sanctions on Moscow and global outrage over its military assault on Ukraine. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - have been unwinding historic production cuts they instated in 2020 after the pandemic caused an unprecedented fall in global demand. Then, former U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to encourage Riyadh and Moscow to end a price war and work together to shore up the oil market.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Starwood Capital’s Trouble in Israel Deepens Over Defaulted Bond Offering

    Lawsuit alleges that Starwood misrepresented and omitted some risks in the prospectus for its bond offering.

  • Travel industry braces for impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, told Yahoo Finance Live that passengers could wind up getting squeezed.

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateUkr

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.

  • Consider stretching out your retirement savings by doing this

    The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.

  • Is McDonald's a Target for Russian Retaliation?

    Fast food restaurants are warning investors that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could hurt business.

  • Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

    Honeywell's footprint in the local market grew significantly after the company relocated its Performance Materials and Technologies division to Houston last summer.