U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,532.76
    -44.35 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.65
    -339.82 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.25
    -166.64 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.78
    -33.44 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    +0.74 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +28.30 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.70 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3500
    -0.2350 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,919.97
    -467.32 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.24
    -2.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Direct Relief Donating 60 Million KN95 Masks to Combat Covid-19 Across the Americas

·3 min read

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As omicron variant infections explode globally, Direct Relief is donating 60 million KN95 masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and support vaccination campaigns in 19 countries spanning South and Central America and the Caribbean.

BYD N-95 masks are staged in Direct Relief&#39;s warehouse on Jan. 12, 2022. A large shipment of BYD KN95 masks will depart for countries throughout Latin America to protect health workers from Covid-19. (Lara Cooper/Direct Relief)
BYD N-95 masks are staged in Direct Relief's warehouse on Jan. 12, 2022. A large shipment of BYD KN95 masks will depart for countries throughout Latin America to protect health workers from Covid-19. (Lara Cooper/Direct Relief)

The masks, bought from BYD Co., will fill more than one hundred 40-foot shipping containers.

The donations are coming from a purchase of 89 million masks by Direct Relief, among the largest single PPE purchases by a charitable nonprofit. The masks, bought from BYD Co., will fill more than one hundred 40-foot shipping containers.

"Direct Relief continues to do everything it can to mobilize private support and respond to the still-urgent need to protect health workers and members of the public as Covid infections rage, particularly in areas of the US that have had limited access and neighboring countries where public funding is overstretched," said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe. "We're deeply thankful for the public support that has enabled this large-scale infusion of high-quality PPE at this critical time."

Direct Relief has built strong working relationships across Latin America with national health ministries, multilateral organizations and local health organizations.

In Ecuador, Direct Relief is shipping three containers to the Ministry of Public Health, which has informed Direct Relief of plans to use them in vaccination campaigns in rural areas where vaccine hesitancy is higher than in cities.

"The support of your organization has been enormous for us throughout the pandemic," said Luis Armijos of the National Directorate of International Cooperation and Relations at Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health.

In Panama, some of the masks will support vaccination campaigns for students and school staff, according to Fundación Unidos por Panamá, Direct Relief's in-country partner.

In Mexico, 20 million masks have been allocated to INSABI, which provides health care to about 33 million people who fall outside of the country's Social Security system.

Funding for the 89 million mask purchase came from private donors, including The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company.

In addition to PPE, Direct Relief is helping transport Covid-19 vaccines to Mexico and other countries throughout the Americas, the most recent delivery of which was a 2.7 million-dose donation from Moderna to the Government of Mexico. In total, Direct Relief has helped ship more than 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Americas.

Direct Relief is also reserving 10 million masks for US safety-net health facilities, including Federally Qualified Health Centers and Free and Charitable Clinics.

Another six shipping containers with 5.3 million masks have been allocated to Indonesia. Other shipments are planned for health care providers in Armenia, Fiji, Jordan, Lebanon and the West Bank.

Once the latest round of mask deliveries is complete, Direct Relief will have donated nearly 300 million PPE units since the pandemic began.

This includes 228 million protective masks, 78 million of which were donated through CAF-Africa, an initiative supporting community health workers on the frontlines of Africa's Covid response.

It also includes 950 tons of PPE sent to Brazil – specifically, nearly 9 million Level 1 medical isolation gowns requested by the Brazilian Ministry of Health for facilities nationwide – part of a larger donation of 80 million gowns from McKesson to Direct Relief.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty and emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the U.S. and world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-relief-donating-60-million-kn95-masks-to-combat-covid-19-across-the-americas-301464354.html

SOURCE Direct Relief

Recommended Stories

  • Uhrichsville man to admit felonious assault, domestic violence and car theft

    Uhrichsville man to admit felonious assault, domestic violence and car theft in connection with attack on girlfriend

  • Accessible hiring practices to solve for The Great Resignation

    Employees across industries are quitting their jobs. One recent study reported that one in four people quit their job this year. Whether we want to chalk it up to career moves that were delayed due to the uncertain pandemic economy, a reevaluation of work environments, or a revolt against unsatisfactory employers, one thing is certain: It’s a job seeker’s market, with more than 10 million job openings as of November.

  • MLB NFTs on Candy Clock $2.7M in Marketplace Debut

    The Palm-based marketplace saw healthy sales volume in its opening weekend.

  • United Airlines reduces quarterly loss, sees Omicron fading in spring

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier expects revenue in the quarter through March to be down 20% to 25% compared with the first quarter of 2019 as the turbulence caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant depresses near-term demand. Rival Delta Air Lines last week forecast a current-quarter loss, citing the Omicron variant's impact on travel.

  • Judge dismisses homicide case, citing Farmington police's handling of evidence

    A district court judge has dismissed a homicide case after ruling Farmington Police mishandled crucial video evidence favoring the.defendant.

  • Devastating earthquake destroys homes in Afghanistan

    Locals in Qadis, Afghanistan, are left picking up the pieces left behind after a deadly earthquake caused at least 22 fatalities and destroyed many homes in the region on Jan. 18.

  • Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

    A 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV near Wauna on Key Peninsula and shot at the man driving it, deputies said.

  • Icebreaking boat smashes through frozen river

    This small, but powerful, icebreaking boat smashed through the icy Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 19. Ice is heard cracking as the boat continues to plow through.

  • New Mexico National Guard to help in classrooms

    New Mexico is asking National Guard troops and state bureaucrats to volunteer to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections. (Jan. 19)

  • Stranger pushes women in lake, throws toddler to ground on Washington trail, cops say

    The 33-year-old man also knocked over a jogger and punched a bystander in the face, Seattle police said.

  • Iridium Supports Reactivated Monuments Officers

    Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today shared its supporting role in the U.S. Army Reserve's recently reactivated Monuments Officers in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History's (VMNH) Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab (CHML). The Monuments Officers were initially founded during World War II to protect historic monuments and other cultural treasures. With a mission to protect and preserve cultural property and heritage sites, the CHML supported the deployment of an archa

  • Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

    Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold. Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions and poor vaccine education. The number of new infections was approaching a record high of 18,863 daily cases seen in October, official data showed, but hospitalisations were still relatively low.

  • 🌱 Mayo Clinic Predicts Omicron Peak + Vigil For Missing Woman

    The quickest way to get caught up on the most important things happening today in Minneapolis.

  • Yearbooks available at Canton Area Heritage Center museum

    Canton Area Heritage Museum has yearbooks available for purchase.

  • CAA to Relocate Headquarters to New Century City Center Tower in 2026

    CAA is moving its Los Angeles headquarters to a larger location in Century City as it prepares to absorb hundreds of new employees through its pending acquisition of ICM Partners. The agency will leave its current spot on Constellation Boulevard and head across the street to the under-construction Century City Center tower in 2026. Per […]

  • Al Jazeera winds down Rightly, its conservative US media project – report

    The platform, launched in a surprise decision last year, met with backlash from staff who feared it would tarnish brand Al Jazeera launched Rightly last year. Photograph: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters Al Jazeera, the Qatar-funded media organization, has reportedly stopped creating content for its new conservative digital project in the US, Rightly. Four sources confirmed the news to Axios, which was the first to report it on Tuesday. In December, the company ended its show on the platform, which was be

  • Anti-hate museum honors three metro Detroit leaders for courageousness

    Honorees include those who brought attention to untested rape kits in Detroit and anti-Asian violence.

  • MARCH OF DIMES ANNOUNCES 2022 MARCH FOR BABIES: A MOTHER OF A MOVEMENT™

    MARCH OF DIMES ANNOUNCES 2022 MARCH FOR BABIES: A MOTHER OF A MOVEMENT™PR NewswireARLINGTON, Va. 18, 2022Nonprofit Energizes People Nationwide to Unite, Connect and Fight for the Health of Every Mom and Baby through Walks, Events & Other ActivitiesU.

  • The Definity Insurance Foundation welcomes Arti Freeman as inaugural CEO

    The Definity Insurance Foundation, a new Canadian registered charity making a difference in the lives of Canadians in marginalized and underserved areas, today announced the appointment of Arti Freeman as its founding CEO.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.