Direct Relief Ranked 5th Largest U.S. Charity in 2022 by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Direct Relief was rated the fifth largest charity in the United States in 2022, according to Forbes Magazine's newly released annual list of the 100 largest US charities, by private donations. The humanitarian medical aid group received $2.2 billion in private contributions in its 2022 fiscal year, up more than 15% from $1.9 billion in 2021.

Forbes awarded Direct Relief a score of 100% for both charitable commitment (how much of a charity's total expenses go directly to the charitable purpose) and 100% on fundraising efficiency (the percent of private donations remaining after deducting fundraising costs).

Direct Relief, one of the world's largest channels for humanitarian medical assistance to underserved communities and victims of disasters, ranks as the largest charity in the "International Needs" category, according to Forbes.

In its fiscal year 2022, Direct Relief provided more than $2 billion in medical aid and $58.2 million in financial assistance to healthcare providers and other local organizations in 98 countries and 52 US states and territories.

Ukraine was the largest recipient country of Direct Relief's assistance in 2022, receiving 1,099 tons of medicine and medical supplies from Direct Relief, valued at $640 million.

This includes extensive supplies for treating traumatic injuries and a broad range of medications ranging from cancer therapies, insulin, and antidotes for chemical attacks to those needed for chronic health conditions.

In addition, through the generosity of donors worldwide, Direct Relief provided $29.4 million in cash assistance for programs benefiting Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees.

Direct Relief's other recent activities include:

Awarded $22.7 Million to 71 US healthcare and other nonprofit organizations through Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity

Delivered 12.5 tons of emergency medical essentials to fight a cholera outbreak in Haiti, including IV fluids, oral rehydration salts, antibiotics and water purification tablets. Direct Relief also is actively responding to cholera outbreaks across the globe in Lebanon, Syria, and Malawi.

Donated 273,312 doses of the lifesaving drug naloxone, which counteracts opioid overdoses, to public and private healthcare providers in 45 US states

Distributed medicines to treat Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes to 536 healthcare facilities in 438 US cities in 2022

Responded to Hurricanes Fiona and Ian with more than $4.5 million in medical aid to 127 healthcare providers throughout the US and Caribbean

Story continues

2022 CHARITY RATINGS

In addition to its top ranking from Forbes, Direct Relief earned a four-star rating for the 12th consecutive year from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator.

Direct Relief received a 100% rating in Charity Navigator's Accountability & Finance category, which "provides an assessment of a charity's financial health (financial efficiency, sustainability, and trustworthiness) and its commitment to governance practices and policies," Charity Navigator says.

Direct Relief also received an A+ rating from Charity Watch, the highest score given by the independent charity watchdog.

Direct Relief is supported only by private, charitable contributions, accepting no government funding. The vast majority of the value of donations received and aid distributed is in the form of medicine and medical supplies donated by their manufacturers (in-kind contributions). Direct Relief values donated medicine and supplies at wholesale value.

To learn more, please read the Direct Relief 2022 Impact Report.

Direct Relief, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Direct Relief

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Direct Relief





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731937/Direct-Relief-Ranked-5th-Largest-US-Charity-in-2022-by-Forbes



