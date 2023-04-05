Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $338 Billion by 2032 at a 5% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global direct selling establishments market reached a value of nearly $207,687 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $207,687 million in 2022 to $265,121 million in 2027 at a rate of 5.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2027 and reach $338,635 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in disposable income, consumers' increasing desire to inspect and authenticate products before purchase, and need for additional income opportunities. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were rapid growth in ecommerce.



Going forward, government support, rising urbanization, low cost of starting a multi-level marketing (MLM) start-up, and rising population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the direct selling establishments market in the future include stringent regulations and increased demand for online shopping.



The direct selling establishments market is segmented by type into multi-level marketing and single-level marketing. The multi-level marketing market was the largest segment of the direct selling establishments market segmented by type, accounting for 81.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the multi-level marketing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the direct selling establishments market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-2027.



The direct selling establishments market is also segmented by type of product into wellness, cosmetics & personal care, household goods & durables, other products, clothing & accessories, books, toys, stationery, foodstuff & beverages, and financial services. The wellness market was the largest segment of the direct selling establishments market segmented by type of product, accounting for 38.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the wellness segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the direct selling establishments market segmented by type of product, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.



The direct selling establishments market is also segmented by price range into premium, mid-range and economy. The premium market was the largest segment of the direct selling establishments market segmented by price range, accounting for 59.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the premium segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the direct selling establishments market segmented by price range, at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2022-2027.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the direct selling establishments market, accounting for 42.7% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the direct selling establishments market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.1% and 10.1% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.0% respectively.



The direct selling establishments market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.47% of the total market in 2021. Amway Corp was the largest competitor with 4.78% share of the market, followed by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd with 3.12%, Natura with 2.08%, Vorwerk & Co. KG with 1.50%, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc with 1.45%, Mary Kay Inc with 1.42%, Coway with 1.34%, PM- International with 1.26%, Tupperware Brands Corporation with 0.86%, and Oriflame with 0.65%.



The top opportunities in the direct selling establishments market segmented by type will arise in the multi-level marketing segment, which will gain $47,006.6 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the direct selling establishments market segmented by type of product will arise in the wellness segment, which will gain $24,962.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the direct selling establishments market segmented by price range will arise in the premium segment, which will gain $34,900.4 million of global annual sales by 2027. The direct selling establishments market size will gain the most in China at $7,706.6 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the direct selling establishments market include focus on tackling disinformation in the industry, increasing investments, artificial intelligence (AI), geographic expansions and mergers and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the direct selling establishments market include focus on delivering best-in-class digital experience through strategic investments and focus on expanding operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions.



The report covers the following chapters

Story continues

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the direct selling establishments market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global direct selling establishments market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by type, by product and by price range in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Includes recommendations for direct selling establishments providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amway Corp

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Natura; Vorwerk & Co. KG

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

