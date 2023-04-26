Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2023: Ever-Increasing Geopolitical Tensions Drive Record Weapons Spending
Directed Energy Weapons Market
Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directed Energy Weapons Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Lethality , By Technology, By Application, By Platform, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global directed energy weapons market size is expected to reach USD 22.10 billion by 2032, according to a new study.
The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The acquisition of brand-new air, land, and sea platforms is being accelerated by the rapid rise in military spending in both developed and developing nations as a result of rising geopolitical tensions. The military is investing in the integration of cutting-edge weapon systems like directed energy weapons into vehicles, which is propelling the market's expansion.
The U.S. Army publications' Multi-Domain Suppression of Enemy Air Defense study claims that technical developments in air defense systems have improved the ability to fend off international air forces' efforts to suppress and destroy airspace. To provide air superiority to its Air Forces' assets over the predicted period, ground forces will need the ability to fight next-generation integrated multi-layer air defense systems.
Conventional blast and fragmentation weapons cannot achieve a technical breakthrough for upcoming warfare scenarios, claim military strategists and defense specialists. Next-generation weapons technology is expected to be sophisticated and technologically mature, with DE weapons scheduled to be at the forefront of these efforts. DE weapons are predicted to meet conventional and current kinetic energy weapons' performance criteria by the middle of the 2030s.
A refugee crisis, sanctions against Russia, a shift in the geopolitical environment, and a revitalized NATO are just a few of the dramatic impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, nations worldwide are boosting their defense spending and investing in global hypersonic and directed-energy weapons.
The Armed Forces Research Laboratory created the Tactical High-power Operational Responder (THOR) for the U.S. Air Force. Using focused microwaves, the technology decapitates and destroys flying targets, particularly UAVs. Moreover, the US Army had just completed testing of the brand-new DE Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD). Although DE M-SHORAD is intended to be a counter-UAS weapon, it also can intercept rockets, artillery rounds, ATGMs, and mortars.
Directed Energy Weapons Market Report Highlights
Lethal segment has the largest market share due to its high adoption rate.
High energy lasers will increase owing to the growing operational needs of global military forces
The defense industry anticipated the greatest market share for directed energy weapons and is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period.
The land-based segment is expected to be the largest because global militaries have made R&D investments through the military budget allotment for their different governmental services or agencies.
North America, which accounted for the greatest share of the market in 2022, is predicted to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
The global key market players include Elbit Systems Ltd, Diehl Defense GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, II-VI Inc., Kord Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales Group.
The publisher has segmented the Directed Energy Weapons market report based on lethality, technology, application, platform, and region:
Directed Energy Weapons, Lethality Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Non-Lethal
Lethal
Directed Energy Weapons, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
High Power Microwave Technology
High Energy Laser Technology
Plasma Weapons
Particle Beam Weapons
Sonic Weapons
Directed Energy Weapons, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Defense
Homeland Security
Directed Energy Weapons, Platform Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
Ship-Based
Land-Based
Airborne-Based
Space-Based
Directed Energy Weapons, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
116
Forecast Period
2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$10 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
$22.1 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
9.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Insights
4.1. Directed Energy Weapons - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Directed Energy Weapons Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increase in Terrorist Activities
4.2.1.2. Use in Defense Forces
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High development cost
5. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Lethality
6. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Application
7. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Technology
8. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Platform
9. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Elbit Systems Ltd
Diehl Defense GmbH & Co. KG
Honeywell International Inc.
BAE Systems Plc
II-VI Inc.
Kord Technologies
Leonardo S.p.A.
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
Rheinmetall AG
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
The Boeing Company
Thales Group,
