Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Was Valued at USD 5,352 Million in 2021 and Will Achieve USD 23,151 Million by 2030 growing at 18.2% CAGR due to the Rising Military Modernization Programs- Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Directed Energy Weapons Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Size is valued at USD 5,352 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 23,151 million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 18.2%.



According to our directed energy weapons industry analysis, the rise in government regulations requiring the development of advanced weaponry for the safety of civilians and troops in a precise and cost-effective manner is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, one of the trends in the directed energy weapons market is the adoption of new technologies such as lasers, microwaves, and particle beams. Furthermore, various initiatives undertaken in several countries for the design, development, and procurement of DEW are increasing the demand for such weapons.

The rising demand for advanced military devices in combat applications, combined with rising geopolitical conflicts, drives up the market value of directed energy weapons. However, the widespread use of DEW for protecting civilians against a variety of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies is assisting the market's growth in the coming years.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3049

Market Directed Energy Weapons Market Market Size 2021 USD 5,352 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 23,151 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 18.2% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Applied Companies, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo SPA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Value

COVID-19 had a detrimental effect on the directed energy weapons market because of the strict lockdowns and social distancing implemented to contain the virus's spread. During the pandemic, the supply chain was hampered, as were logistics activities. However, due to the relaxation of restrictions and rising demands for non-lethal weapons, the directed energy weapons market is predicted to pick up steam in the post-pandemic scenario.

Story continues

The growing demand for crowd control weapons to tackle riots and protests

In the last decade, there has been a worldwide increase in the number of protests and political unrest. Several countries around the world, including Ukraine, Brazil, Egypt, and Israel, have experienced unrest and social instability. Governments use non-lethal weapons to control mobs because they pose no threat to human life. Directed energy weapons, especially the active denial system (ADS), are extremely effective non-lethal riot control weapons that are ideal for use in high-risk areas. The ADS employs millimeter waveband energy, which causes a painful burning sensation in human skin by heating it at a shallow depth. The sensation intensifies until the person moves out of the beam of the machine and is turned off. The beam causes no permanent damage and can be used to target instigators and potential perpetrators.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/directed-energy-weapons-market

Rising military modernization programs fuel the industry's growth

Several countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, India, South Korea, and Russia, are undertaking massive homeland security modernization programs. For example, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is implementing a modernization program known as TECS Mod (Traveler Enforcement Compliance System Modernization). The USD 724 million program aims to modernize the functionality, data, and aging infrastructure of legacy systems by 2016 and move them to DHS data centers. Furthermore, India has launched a modernization of police forces (MPF) scheme, with the goal of improving police capabilities and strengthening homeland security infrastructure by 2017. This program provided USD 73 million for the purchase of modern equipment such as an integrated GIS-based automated vehicle tracking and management system, a cyber patrol and communication monitoring system, a vehicle number plate identification system, a vehicle scanner, CCTV systems, GPS/GIS for the dial 100 system, and patrol cars.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into five categories: product, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the product, the market is split into lethal and non-lethal. In 2021, the lethal directed energy weapons acquired a significant share, whereas non-lethal directed energy weapons are projected to witness the fastest growth rate.

By technology, the market is divided into high energy lasers, high power microwaves, and particle beams. High-energy lasers dominated the market with leading shares in 2021 and are likely to continue this trend in the coming future. The HEL beam directs high-intensity energy to a small area on the target, which is powerful enough to melt steel. These lasers are generally lethal and effective against artillery projectiles, cruise missiles, mortar rounds, rockets, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Defense and homeland security are the two sub-segments considered under the application segment. According to our directed energy weapons market forecast, the defense segment occupied a significant share and homeland security is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030.

Furthermore, the end-user segment includes airborne, land, and naval. Among them, land-based conquered the maximum market share. In terms of growth, the naval is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global directed energy weapons market. Among all the regions, the North America region accounted for the majority of the share. The United States currently consumes the most directed energy weapons because it has the world's largest military force and is engaged in ongoing initiatives to develop affordable, lightweight, technically sophisticated weaponry for its armed forces.

The European directed energy weapons market is primarily influenced by rising military demands in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Sweden. The European-directed energy weapons market has evolved over the last decade to keep up with the region's technological advancement.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3049

Directed Energy Weapons Market Players

Some prominent directed energy weapons companies covered in the industry are Applied Companies, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo SPA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon technologies, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company.

Browse More Research Topic on Aerospace and Defense Industry:

The Global Air Defense System Market accounted for USD 35,478 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55,405 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Aviation Market accounted for USD 321.4 Million in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 47.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Air Traffic Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 14.0 Billion by 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



