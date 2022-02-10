Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan 2019–2021

U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 10 February 2022 08:10 EET

Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan 20192021

Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021, Uponor’s Board of Directors has decided on a directed share issue to company’s management, as a part of long-term share-based incentive plan 2019–2021. Based on Board’s decision, Uponor will transfer without payment 93,054 of the company’s own shares to 31 plan members according to the rules of plan.

Share-based incentive programmes are part of Uponor’s total management remuneration package, with the purpose of incentivising and motivating management and aligning the targets of management with shareholders.

The reward in the LTI Plan 2019–2021 consisted of a performance share plan that depended on the company’s earnings performance over a three-year performance period.

Further details about the plan are available in the stock exchange release announced on 19 December 2018.

No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan and therefore the plan will have no diluting effect. Prior to this directed issue, Uponor held a total of 634,206 of its own shares, of which 541,152 remain.

Uponor Corporation
Board of Directors

Additional information:
Annika Paasikivi, Chair of the Board of Directors, annika.paasikivi@orasinvest.fi
Contacts through Anniina Myllyperkiö, tel. +358 50 597 0039


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com


Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


