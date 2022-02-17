U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    -19.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,744.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,517.00
    -83.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.90
    -13.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.21
    -1.45 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2390
    -0.2130 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,599.44
    -462.36 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.58
    -12.80 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,267.43
    -192.97 (-0.70%)
     

DirectFloor Laminated and PVC Floor Supplier Relocates to Cater to Greater Europe

DirectFloor
·2 min read

100% guarantee on quality, durability, and lowest price

Almere , Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectFloor’s new strategic location provides the Dutch PVC and laminated flooring company a competitive advantage as it allows them to reach out to a wider clientele across Europe while expanding the business in multiple folds. The company is renowned for offering affordable flooring options and professional laying services in collaboration with trusted freelancers.

DirectFloor, the brainchild of the visionary young CEO and founder Reda Tabaouni is ready to conquer the European PVC and laminated flooring market in style. The company offers one of the largest collections of wallet-friendly PVC floors, laminated floors, skirting boards, artificial grass, plinths, and subfloors in Europe. Their tile-look collection is one of the major hits among their commercial and residential clientele. Since the flooring company directly sources materials from the manufacturers, it has been possible for them to transfer the pricing difference as a discounted rate to its clients. In addition to offering cost-effective high-quality flooring materials, DirectFloor also facilitates floor laying services to busy clients who are unable to complete the task on their own through a network of highly skilled freelancers. Upon receiving a request for professional support, an appointment will be made within two working days.

Reda Tabaouni, with an innovative mind, came up with the idea of delivering free samples to potential buyers. This one idea is the roadmap for his company DirectFloor and his dream reality. DirectFloor is still leading because of this mind-blowing idea seven years later.

CEO Reda Tabaouni shared his vision for the company, “DirectFloor was my dream. I knew how to let customers buy PVC online. The company will open in a new location to expand its reach to all of Europe. Social platforms help me connect with the audience consistently, share business tips, show them the lifestyle, and in growing my business.” DirectFloor conducts its business both online and offline to deliver maximum convenience and assurance to clients. Clients can purchase flooring materials, learn about the most suitable flooring option, request samples and initiate refunds through the user-friendly web platform or by visiting its flagship store located at Karperweg 14 in Almere. Purchased materials can be returned within 30 days of purchase.

For more details on DirectFloor’s laminated and PVC flooring options, visit www.DirectFloor.nl & Twitter.

Website: http://www.DirectFloor.nl

CONTACT: Name: Reda Tabaouni Email: Info@DirectFloor.nl Organization: DirectFloor


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Don

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Futures, Stocks Fall as Bonds Jump on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in a bout of risk aversion amid geopolitical tension over Ukraine. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityS&P 500,

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi