New Direction, New Logo for The Pacific Bridge Companies

·3 min read

MONROVIA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Bridge Companies (TPBC), a conglomerate of international firms spanning the U.S. and Asia helping financial advisors guide their clients wherever in the world their lives may lead, introduces the launch of a new logo today.

The Pacific Bridge Companies (PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Bridge Companies)
The Pacific Bridge Companies (PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Bridge Companies)

Founded in 1992 with roots that stem back to 1933, TPBC served as a bridge over the Pacific Ocean, with its purpose aimed at connecting advisors across the financial services industry to help people and companies living multi-national lives, initially and specifically between Japan and the United States. Today its services span the Pacific Rim.

In addition to providing comprehensive financial services to both U.S. and non-U.S. advisors and their clients, TPBC and its Founder, Stephen Kagawa, are committed to helping financial advisors love the work they do. Based upon his recently released book, Aloha Financial Advising, the company introduces Aloha Financial Advisors, a platform that helps entrepreneurial and mission-oriented advisors build practices of purpose and value, according to one's own personal beliefs, elevating their business and life in their entirety while creating positive impact among unserved, underserved, and poorly served communities. With its newly added focus, TPBC furthers its focus on advisor engagement.

Previously known for their iconic bridge logo, TPBC's new logo design features a traditional Polynesian calabash bowl to embrace the company's historic roots and radiate a message of collaboration and abundance.

"In Hawai'i, the calabash bowl was once utilized by family members to carry their treasures. It was customary for members of the community to contribute to the contents of such bowls, most often filled with a variety of food and passed from family member to family member who each dipped into the bowl to find nourishment and strength. The calabash bowl was a place of plenty," shares Kagawa.

"We believe our company is much the same, a place of an abundance of advisors from the world of finance with unique talents and expertise whose deepest desires are to strengthen and nourish those who come to them to seek their advice and wise counsel. Each advisor and organization we engage with, on their own merit, represents tremendous value. By gathering, purposefully engaging, and sharing with one another, we collectively become Ohana - family - and The Pacific Bridge Companies is this special Ohana's calabash bowl, the source of nourishment and strength for advisors seeking to access capabilities and care for those they serve, outside their areas of specialization or geographical reach."

He notes that while connecting was a focus of the past, TPBC has evolved to purposefully engage with these connections to catalyze a community of like-minded professionals and organizations with diverse backgrounds, exceptional expertise, and care to bring global financial navigation to life.

Visit www.thepacificbridgecompanies.com to explore and learn more about TPBC.

About The Pacific Bridge Companies
The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc. is a comprehensive wealth management organization focused on global financial navigation. The company helps financial advisors and their clients navigate the complexities of cross-border and intergenerational financial planning between the U.S. and Asia, also assisting communities from Asia within the United States by providing advisors with access to financial planning alternatives and best practices through its Aloha Financial Advisor platform. TPBC is committed to helping financial advisors guide their clients wherever in the world their lives may lead.

Media Contact
Stephanie Nagami
Snagami@ThePacificBridgeCompanies.com
626-303-5890

SOURCE The Pacific Bridge Companies

