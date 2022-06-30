U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Directional Drilling Sourcing and Procurement Market Will Have an Incremental Spend of USD 3.46 Billion: SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Directional Drilling Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directional Drilling market will grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

Directional Drilling Market
Directional Drilling Market

 

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Directional Drilling suppliers listed in this report:

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Directional Drilling procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Some of the leading Directional Drilling suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Halliburton

  • Weatherford International

  • CNOOC.

Top Selling Report:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and AnalysisThe asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement ReportVulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThis report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Directional Drilling that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Directional Drilling TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

 

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directional-drilling-sourcing-and-procurement-market-will-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-3-46-billion-spendedge-301576998.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

