Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA), the parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Electric Company, provides contracting services for energy related companies. Specifically, ESOA is engaged in the provision of construction services for the gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries.According to a recent SEC Filing, Director and 10% Owner Marshall Reynolds sold 14,709 shares of Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA) on February 29, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,709 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA) indicates a pattern of insider activity. There have been 7 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Director, 10% Owner Marshall Reynolds Sells Shares of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA)

On the valuation front, shares of Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA) were trading at $8.04 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $120.761 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.98, which is below the industry median of 15.33 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA) is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $8.04 and a GF Value of $4.46, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.8.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

